New Year’s Day is a great time to hit the reset button on your business — or at least your mindset about your business.

What better way to do that than draw some inspiration for others.

That’s why we’ve collected some of the best New Years motivational quotes we could find to get your new year off to a great start.

Each day might bring fresh opportunities and the chance for innovation and progression, but we often need something as significant as a new year to really push the boundaries in business innovation, boldness, drive and advancement.

The arrival of a new year is a motivational time for the business community, with business owners, entrepreneurs and self-starters, determined to move their business up a gear in early January. This optimistic time of the year is perfect for putting yesteryear’s failings behind us, driving ambition and achieving business success.

If you’re determined to start 2019 with a bang and put your business venture into full throttle, then find inspiration in the following New Year motivational quotes from inspiring individuals, many of whom are leading figures in the world of business and incessantly continue to rouse innovation, creativity and success.

New Year Motivational Quotes for New Beginnings

The new year is a chance to make a fresh start and enjoy new beginnings. The following new year motivational quotes are intended to incite enthusiasm for not being afraid to make new beginnings.

“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” – Oprah Winfrey

“Begin somewhere; you cannot build a reputation on what you intend to do.” – Liz Smith

“Although no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending.” – Carl Bard

“We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year’s Day.” – Edith Lovejoy Pierce

“There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind.” – C.S. Lewis

“There’s the whole world at your feet.” – Mary Poppins

“Whatever it is you’re scared of doing, do it. Make your mistakes, next year and forever.” – Neil Gaiman

“For last year’s words belong to last year’s language and next year’s words await another voice.” – T.S. Eliot, Four Quartets

“Another day, a whole ‘nother set of possibilities.” – MacGyver

“A person can succeed at almost anything for which they have unlimited enthusiasm.” – Charles M. Schwab

“This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change.” – Taylor Swift

“Work smart and hard, smart first.” – Joe Griffin

“Approach the new year with resolve to find the opportunities hidden in each day.” – Michael Josephson

“The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary.” – Vidal Sassoon

“I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” – Thomas Edison

Quotes to Rouse Creativity, Innovation and Passion

With the chaos and mayhem of the festive season behind us and last year rapidly becoming a distant memory, the new year is the perfect time to unleash our creative spirits and let our innovative ideas, passion and inspiration run wild.

Whether you are looking to start an innovative new business in the new year or are wanting to inject some additional creativity and innovation into your existing business, the following new year motivational quotes from inspiring individuals may help you in your quest to rouse creativity, passion and innovation in 2019.

“The best way to predict the future is to invent it.” – Alan Kay

“Never innovate to compete; innovate to change the rules of the game.” – David O Adeife

“Creativity is intelligence having fun.” – Albert Einstein

“Stress. Working hard for something we love is called passion.” – Simon Sinek

“Creativity takes courage.” – Henry Matisse

“The worst enemy to creativity is self-doubt.” – Sylvia Plath

“If you want something new, you have to stop doing something old.” – Peter F. Drucker

Words of Wisdom from Successful Business Owners

What do the likes of Henry Ford, Steve Jobs and Richard Branson have in common? They all speak words of wisdom designed to incite innovation, diligence and success.

If you’re looking for some business inspiration this new year, take a look at the following words of wisdom quotes said by some of the world’s most successful business owners, which can be deemed as being particularly pertinent during the motivating climate of the new year.

“People who are unable to motivate themselves must be content with mediocrity, no matter how impressive their other talents.” – Andrew Carnegie

“Let’s go invent tomorrow rather than worrying about what happened yesterday.” – Steve Jobs

“It’s fine to celebrate success but it is more important to heed the lessons of failure.” – Bill Gates

“A business absolutely devoted to service will have only one worry about profits. They will be embarrassingly large.” – Henry Ford

“If you’re changing the world, you’re working on important things. You’re excited to get up in the morning.” – Larry Page

“The brave may not live forever – But the cautious do not live at all.” – Richard Branson

“Failure is the opportunity to begin again more intelligently.” – Henry Ford

“If you double the number of experiments you do per year you’re going to double your inventiveness – Jeff Bezos

