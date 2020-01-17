About Us   |   Advertise

POLL: What Are Your Business Expectations for this Year?

Published: Jan 17, 2020 by In Management 0
0
Shares
|
Print This Article
Email this Article

0
Shares
Email this Article Print This Article

The new year just got underway and for small business owners, it is time to implement the plans for 2020.

With that in mind, what are your business expectations for the year? The poll for this week asks are you excited for what is to come or are you unsure?

No one can predict the future. However, you can have some solid and well-informed plans and be flexible enough to adjust to unforeseen conditions. And in reality, this is the best anyone can do.

If you have made some plans, are you feeling positive about them or are you cautiously optimistic? Take the poll and give us some of your feedback.

Let us know why you made the plans and what set of data led you to make said plans for 2020. The information you share will help our new small business owners, but it may also help the more experienced entrepreneurs.

What Are Your Business Expectations for 2020?

View Results / See All Polls

Image: Depositphotos.com

More in: Comment ▼

Michael Guta

Michael Guta Michael Guta is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends focusing on business systems, gadgets and other small business news. He has a background in information and communications technology coordination.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2020, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Your customers are calling.
Is your business phone ready?

Get the Small Business Guide




85% of customers whose calls go unanswered won’t call back. Learn how to manage all of your calls – especially during peak periods.



Download Now


No, Thank You