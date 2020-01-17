POLL: What Are Your Business Expectations for this Year?

The new year just got underway and for small business owners, it is time to implement the plans for 2020.

With that in mind, what are your business expectations for the year? The poll for this week asks are you excited for what is to come or are you unsure?

No one can predict the future. However, you can have some solid and well-informed plans and be flexible enough to adjust to unforeseen conditions. And in reality, this is the best anyone can do.

If you have made some plans, are you feeling positive about them or are you cautiously optimistic? Take the poll and give us some of your feedback.

Let us know why you made the plans and what set of data led you to make said plans for 2020. The information you share will help our new small business owners, but it may also help the more experienced entrepreneurs.

What Are Your Business Expectations for 2020? Excited for What's to Come

Feeling positive

Unsure

Worried but Hopeful

Gonna Be a Tough Year View Results / See All Polls