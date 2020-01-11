Public Speaking Coach David Nihill Shares Tips at this San Francisco Event

Public speaking, it is one of the biggest phobias people across all segments experience. But as a small business owner, it is an essential skill to have for pitching your company, launching a product, promoting your business or in your personal life.
If you can do it while making your audience laugh, it will be more memorable. This, in turn, might give you a better chance than the next person.
On January 23, David Nihill, described by Forbes.com “as one of the best public speaking coaches out there” will hold a masterclass in San Francisco.
Titled Hacking Public Speaking Through Comedy, he will share techniques to make you a better and funnier speaker. You will learn how to craft a story or content your audience will want to listen to. And you will also learn how and when to include the best parts of your presentation for greatest impact and how to deal with stage fright and flop sweat. Finally, learn how to avoid going blank on stage and more.
Additionally, he will impart actionable tips to apply immediately in your next public speaking engagement.
Events, Contests and Awards
- Not Your Parent’s Career Path
January 16, 2020, Saratoga, Calif.
- Empower Women’s Network
January 20, 2020, Cromwell, Conn.
- Masterclass: Hacking Public Speaking Through Comedy
January 23, 2020, San Francisco, Calif.
- African Diaspora Investment Symposium 2020
January 23, 2020, Mountain View, Calif.
- Empower Networking At West Hartford Coworking
January 30, 2020, West Hartford, Conn.
- Chief Data And Analytics Officers, Financial Services
February 04, 2020, New York City, NY
- E-Commerce Day LA
February 04, 2020, Marina del Rey, Calif.
- Teens: Careers in the Arts Panel
February 09, 2020, San Francisco, Calif.
- Vehicle Development
February 13, 2020, Santa Clara, Calif.
- Employee Wellness Summit for Law Firms
February 27, 2020, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- The Responsible Business Summit New York 2020
March 16, 2020, Brooklyn, NY
- ACES Summit
March 17, 2020, Washington, DC
- LEAP HR: Life Sciences West
April 20, 2020, San Francisco, Calif.
- Advancing Construction Analytics 2020
April 27, 2020, Dallas, Texas
- National Small Business Week
May 03, 2020, Online
- Advancing Preconstruction 2020
May 04, 2020, Las Vegas, Nev.
- TECHSPO New York 2020
May 07, 2020, New York City, NY
- TECHSPO Houston 2020
May 20, 2020, Houston, Texas
- Sales Cruise 2020
May 23, 2020, Baltmore, Md.
- DigiMarCon Caribbean 2020 – Digital Marketing Conference At Sea
May 23, 2020, Baltimore, Md.
More Contests
Image: David Nihill