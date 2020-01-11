Public Speaking Coach David Nihill Shares Tips at this San Francisco Event

Public speaking, it is one of the biggest phobias people across all segments experience. But as a small business owner, it is an essential skill to have for pitching your company, launching a product, promoting your business or in your personal life.

If you can do it while making your audience laugh, it will be more memorable. This, in turn, might give you a better chance than the next person.

On January 23, David Nihill, described by Forbes.com “as one of the best public speaking coaches out there” will hold a masterclass in San Francisco.

Titled Hacking Public Speaking Through Comedy, he will share techniques to make you a better and funnier speaker. You will learn how to craft a story or content your audience will want to listen to. And you will also learn how and when to include the best parts of your presentation for greatest impact and how to deal with stage fright and flop sweat. Finally, learn how to avoid going blank on stage and more.

Additionally, he will impart actionable tips to apply immediately in your next public speaking engagement.

Click the red button and qualify for the early bird special, which includes a copy of David’s bestselling book Do You Talk Funny.

Register Now

Events, Contests and Awards

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.