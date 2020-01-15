A 5 Year Old Boy Runs a Company Promising to Deliver Quality Service

Some businesses are born out of a lifelong dream of entrepreneurship. Others come about due to a more urgent need. Corwin Drywall Contracting is an example of the latter. They set out with a vision to provide quality service and workmanship.

Co-owner and founder Steve Comstock set out on his own because he was laid off from a commercial contracting job. Additionally, the company is a true family business, with the owners’ five-year-old son at the helm. Read more below in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers drywall installation and related renovation services.

Service include drywall installation, repair and finishing, metal stud work, framing, basement build-outs, coffered/tray ceiling installation, room additions, garage build-outs, acoustical ceilings and repair, new construction, and painting.

Business Niche

Quality service and workmanship.

Co-Owner Syville Comstock told Small Business Trends, “We treat our clients like how we want to be treated if our roles were reversed so it’s really just being empathetic to their needs.”

How the Business Got Started

After losing a job.

Previously, Co-Owner Steve Comstock worked as a commercial contractor. He worked for 35 years as a commercial contractor. Then he was laid off.

Comstock says, “When he was laid off for 6 months with a wife and a 5 year old son to support, he had to learn to get out of his comfort zone of just working for somebody and start his own company”

Biggest Win

Receiving a prestigious recognition.

Comstock adds, “Receiving a Google Highest Rated Veteran Led Business Award is probably the highlight this year.”

Biggest Risk

Taking on a government contract they were not ready for.

Comstock explains, “Too much of a good thing when you’re not ready for it can be your Achilles Heel…We had to scale back, shut down operations and fix problems in our operations and weaknesses.”

Lesson Learned

Trust the professionals to handle business tasks.

Comstock says, “If we could do it all over again, the first thing we would do is outsource our payroll to a payroll company.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Supporting the team.

Comstock adds, “If we had an extra $100,000 in our business, we would use it toward better employee benefits, things like retirement planning, healthcare, maybe even tuition reimbursement if our employees want to better themselves.’

How The Business Got Its Name

From a very close associate.

Comstock explains, “CORWIN is the name of our son. The 5 year old we are responsible for. So technically, we work for him.”

* * * * *

Find out more about the Small Biz Spotlight program