The Hideshack Is Fighting to Prevent Waste and Keep Old Methods Alive

Some businesses make use of cutting edge materials and techniques. However, others keep old and dying artforms alive. The Hideshack is an example of the latter. They are fighting to prevent waste and keep old methods alive.

The company’s goal is to prevent waste of animal hides using traditional methods. In addition to tanning their own hides, the team is also committed to teaching this old fashioned method to others. Learn more about the business in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Produces elk and tanned deer skins for clothing material.

Owner Patazikivaa Perry told Small Business Trends, “We are the largest Brain Tanner of skins in the world.”

Business Niche

Continuing an old tradition.

Perry elaborates, “What we do is a dying art.”

In fact, the company doesn’t just produce products. They also offer workshops to help people learn how to produce their own hides.

How the Business Got Started

For a cause.

Perry says he used to only do about 20 hides per year. But because of the high amount of hides that are wasted each year, he decided to increase his operations and turn it into a business, while also educating others about the importance of not wasting hides.

Biggest Win

Teaching a lost art.

Perry elaborated that the team loves, “watching young people take pride in the work they are able to do.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Improving facilities.

Perry says, “We would build a big building to be able to process our product year around. Because our product is heat sensitive, we are only able to process our hides from October to April of every year.”

Fun Fact

The business is run by members of the Shoshone-Bannock Reservation in Fort Hall, Idaho. However, they ship products all over the U.S.

Perry says, “We create jobs for our tribal members on the reservation with a unemployment rate of over 80%, Most of our workers are under privileged people that have not received a chance or came from dysfunctional families. If they work for us in the hide shack they learn a trade, make a living, and can continue on their own tanning hides for a living. Or if they work for our food truck they can move on and work in a fast food business which many of them have done.”

