You don’t need a ton of resources or even a physical location to start a successful advertising business. Instead, many entrepreneurs are helping companies spread their messages just using a small vehicle. Zoominads is one such business.

This unique moving billboard serves businesses around the Atlanta area. To learn more about the concept and the company behind it, read on for this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers mobile advertising options for local businesses.

Supervisor Tony Luke told Small Business Trends, “We are a riding billboard company we ride through main streets.”

Business Niche

Provides premium accessibility.

Luke says, “We go where big advertisements can’t go.”

How the Business Got Started

To make the most of an existing hobby.

Luke had already been riding scooters for a long time before starting a successful business. Then, he decided to start offering his services to others.

He says, “I came across the idea and turned my scooter into a business by adding a trailer pulling print and digital boards.”

Biggest Win

Participating in a local parade.

The local community in Kennesaw had a Christmas parade earlier this year. The company was accepted as a participant and Luke said they got a very positive response.

Lesson Learned

Invest in the right equipment.

Luke said that one of his main challenges is pulling heavy trailers uphill. So if he had to do it over again, he would get a more powerful scooter to be able to navigate those spots.

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Adding equipment and team members.

In addition to purchasing a new scooter and trailer, Luke said he would like to add even more team members to bring the business to the next level.

Favorite Part of Running the Business

Attending special events.

Since there are a ton of advertising opportunities at local events, grand openings, and festivals, the team often gets to attend some fun occasions.

* * * * *

