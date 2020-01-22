About Us   |   Advertise

In the Spotlight: How Zoominads Scooted into the Mobile Billboard Business

Published: Jan 22, 2020 by In Small Biz Spotlight 0
0
Shares
|
Print This Article
Email this Article

0
Shares
Email this Article Print This Article

You don’t need a ton of resources or even a physical location to start a successful advertising business. Instead, many entrepreneurs are helping companies spread their messages just using a small vehicle. Zoominads is one such business.

This unique moving billboard serves businesses around the Atlanta area. To learn more about the concept and the company behind it, read on for this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers mobile advertising options for local businesses.

Supervisor Tony Luke told Small Business Trends, “We are a riding billboard company we ride through main streets.”

Business Niche

Provides premium accessibility.

Luke says, “We go where big advertisements can’t go.”

How the Business Got Started

To make the most of an existing hobby.

Luke had already been riding scooters for a long time before starting a successful business. Then, he decided to start offering his services to others.

He says, “I came across the idea and turned my scooter into a business by adding a trailer pulling print and digital boards.”

Biggest Win

Participating in a local parade.

The local community in Kennesaw had a Christmas parade earlier this year. The company was accepted as a participant and Luke said they got a very positive response.

Lesson Learned

Invest in the right equipment.

Luke said that one of his main challenges is pulling heavy trailers uphill. So if he had to do it over again, he would get a more powerful scooter to be able to navigate those spots.

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Adding equipment and team members.

In addition to purchasing a new scooter and trailer, Luke said he would like to add even more team members to bring the business to the next level.

Favorite Part of Running the Business

Attending special events.

Since there are a ton of advertising opportunities at local events, grand openings, and festivals, the team often gets to attend some fun occasions.

* * * * *

Find out more about the Small Biz Spotlight program

Images: Zoominads

More in: Comment ▼

Annie Pilon

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2020, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Your customers are calling.
Is your business phone ready?

Get the Small Business Guide




85% of customers whose calls go unanswered won’t call back. Learn how to manage all of your calls – especially during peak periods.



Download Now


No, Thank You