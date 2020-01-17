Top Stories: Dressing for Success Down Through the Ages, Lessons from Trusted Brands

Keeping up with all things business, in this week’s roundup “A History of Suits for the Office” looks at just how the business suit came about.

From the more intricate suits of the 19th century to the deconstructed suits rebelling from traditional office wear, this article covers the entire spectrum. And this is what the weekly roundup and Small Business Trend covers when it comes to small business, the entire range.

Beyond the suits, you can learn lessons from the most trusted brands in America to keep your small business growing. Whether it is the United States Postal Service (USPS), which by the way was number, or Amazon and Google, there are lessons to be learned.

Moving on, the Trump administration announced it has succeeded in rolling back the ‘joint employer’ rule. When the rule was changed by the Obama administration, franchisors, franchisees and businesses of all sizes were overwhelmingly against it.

The change not only placed more burden on these businesses, but it also made it much easier to sue. For small businesses, this could’ve meant the end of their entrepreneurial dream. The rollback will take effect on March 16, 2020.

From the history of the business suit to the rollback of yet another regulation, this week’s roundup has something for everyone.

Employment

A History of Suits for the Office

Suits remain a staple in most office environments. True many modern workplaces adopt a more casual dress code. However, you still find many instances where employers prefer suits or business casual. Of course, this style has evolved quite a bit throughout the years. As a result, the history of suits in the workplace goes back a long way.

Small Business News

What Can Your Business Learn from USPS, Amazon and Google?

United States Postal Service (USPS), Amazon and Google are ranked as the most trusted brands in America according to a survey conducted by Morning Consult. The three companies beat out others that include institutions, public figures, and ideas. The State of Consumer Trust report surveyed some 1,670 individuals to rate 2000 brands on how they trusted them.

Trump Administration Rolls Back Joint Employer Rule Impacting Franchise Businesses

On August 27, 2015 the National Labor Relations Board made a ruling affecting franchises and small businesses with the joint employer rule. The reaction was swift and overwhelmingly against the change. Fast forward to 2020, and the Trump administration has rolled back the “joint employer” rule made during the Obama administration.

Social Media Posts with Video Have 48% More Views

With ever-increasing popularity, a new survey and report from Adobe Spark looks to find out the social media trends that will shape how people work in 2020. The researchers spoke to business owners, freelancers, marketers, designers, side-hustlers, students and influencers regarding their social media and content creation habits.

Retro Designs, Astrology and Big Florals 2020 Design Trends from Shutterstock

In the words of Stephen King, “Sooner or later, everything old is new again,” even in the digital age. According to Shutterstock’s ninth annual Creative Trends Report, one of the three major trends is the roaring 2020s. This features a nod to the Roaring 1920s with the rise of ornate geometric shapes, elegant color palettes and Art Deco elements.

40% of Business Owners Have at Least 1 Unfilled Job

Some 40% of businesses will see at least one unfilled job in 2020 according to a study by SCORE. This is in stark contrast to only 10% of businesses that could not fill jobs in 2009. Score’s data shows the economy is strong though slowing down with an expected drop by 2% this year. With 67% of small business owners anticipating an economic downturn or recession in the next 12 months.

94% of Businesses Investing in Competitive Intelligence, How About You?

Do you have a comprehensive view of your ecosystem? Meaning, do you know your market, customers, competitors, suppliers, trends and more? One way you can have this 360-degree view is with competitive intelligence (CI). And according to the Crayon 2020 State of Competitive Intelligence Report, a whopping 94% of businesses are investing in CI.

Payroll Taxes Take up to 5 Hours Per Pay Period for Small Business Owners

One of the biggest challenges small business owners have to contend with is time. To be more precise, how little of it there is. And according to a new survey and report from QuickBooks Payroll, owners are spending almost 5 hours (4 hours and 52 minutes) calculating, filing, and paying payroll taxes each pay period. As a matter of fact, it comes out to 21 days a year.

Finance

Where Do Small Business 401(k) Fees Hide?

Career goals vary from person to person, but we all have the same end goal in mind: retirement. Helping your team work toward that goal means offering retirement benefits. But as a small business leader, you likely can’t afford to set up a defined-benefit plan like a pension. The alternative? A 401(k) plan.

Local Marketing

How Can the Klosebuy App Help Your Local Business?

Klosebuy is a digital advertising app that geolocates your small business so consumers can find you as soon as you subscribe. It doesn’t matter whether they’re on the web or using a mobile app either. It manages your digital marketing, consumer acquisition and customer loyalty needs too.

Management

Pros Share the Worst Business Advice They’ve Ever Received

The biggest problem with receiving advice from peers or mentors is that you never know what will work and what won’t. While a lot of successful businesses are born out of the intelligence and ability of their owners, sometimes, people pass on advice they’ve heard — or misheard — without any personal experience to add perspective.

Small Business Operations

Free Playbook Shows How to Improve Business Phone Communications

For many businesses, inquiries from new or potential customers tend to come in waves. For example, retail shops are likely to see more activity during the holidays. Personal trainers are often busiest around the new year. And real estate agents tend to field the most calls during the summer months.

Startup

Netflix Cofounder Was Told This Would Never Work

While starting three businesses, I frequently heard the words, “this will never work”. I took that response as a challenge. It meant I was doing something that had not been done before. And it signaled I could really make a change in the market from my new company. This Will Never Work On the Small Business Radio Show this week, I interviewed Marc Randolph.

Technology Trends

With Melio, you can easily centralize upcoming bills and pay vendors for free with a few clicks using a debit card or bank transfers. You can even charge your credit card (for a 2.9% tax-deductible fee) to defer payment and extend float while earning card rewards. Small business owners are all too familiar with how tedious and time-consuming paying business bills can be.