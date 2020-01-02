Every month 300 million people use Skype. More and more, small businesses are using it and other tools like it to conduct job interviews. Here’s 10 tips for conducting a successful video interview with job candidates.

Video Interview Tips

Test the Tech

You might be conducting a Skype interview or a Facetime interview. The platform doesn’t matter as much as making sure the video interview software is working.

Nate Masterson from Maple Holistics explains.

“Video interviews are convenient and time-efficient. But if tech issues hold you up, they can quickly turn into frustrating time-suckers,” he writes. “To prevent these be sure to test your microphone, video screen, and audio before the meeting.”

Take A Practice Run

He also suggests a practice run to sort out other glitches.

“Record a practice call and review your body language, tone of voice, and background lighting. You can even do a trial run by videoing a colleague and testing out the settings on them.”

Check Out the Options

All the video platforms you use will have accessories. Checking them out beforehand can make the interview seamless. For example, being able to share screens and files can make the interview more complete.

Dress Well

A Google Hangouts interview looking for that new salesperson can be informal. Still, even a remote interview needs to have some professional aspects.

Masterson suggests neutral colors and choices that don’t blend with the background for any video interview.

“The less shiny, bright, or sparkly patterns will make it easier for your candidate to see you,” he writes.

Ask the Right Questions

There’s a lot of competition for top talent these days. Making your small business look attractive to candidates is about more than the video interview software. You need to ask the right questions.

There’s no need to stay on a script, but these ideas can help you build a framework.

Start with An Intro

Everyone is usually a little nervous at the beginning of a remote interview. Marc Pitart Casanova is the product owner and co-founder @cvonline.me.

He suggests taking up to 3 minutes to introduce yourself and your business.

Have a Backup

He also suggests providing a link as a backup in case something goes wrong. However, if you conduct a Skype interview or a Google Hangouts interview there’s one drawback here.

“In both cases users are required to log into their accounts in order to enter a call. Software like Whereby or Bluejeans are good options to conduct video calls on any browser,” Pitart Casanova writes.

Watch a Candidate’s Body Language

Jason Hsiao, president and co-founder of Animoto, says body language is important.

“I often find seeing how a person conducts themselves is just as informative as what the person is saying. Is he sitting up with confidence? Does she sheepishly avoid eye contact? Does she exude good energy? Could you see him working well with your colleagues?”

Turn Off Other Devices

He also says you need to be “genuinely in the conversation.” That means no multitasking during a video interview.

“Turn off your phone or any apps with notifications that might distract you,” he writes.

Focus on the Right Spot

He says you should look directly into the camera.

“It feels weird at first but you get used to it. It’s a great way for the person on the other side to feel a bit more connected with you. Even if they aren’t doing it themselves.”

Finally, Hsiao says you should tell candidates if you take notes so they don’t think you’re checking emails during the interview.