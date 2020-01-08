Where to Find Wholesale T-Shirts and Supplies

Custom T-shirts are a good way for small businesses to distinguish themselves from the competition. T-shirts don’t cost much and the return on investment is worth the effort.

Custom T-shirts can promote your business as they are an incredibly inexpensive way to continually advertise your business. People wearing your T-shirts literally become your very own mobile billboards. The budget on them is small change compared to radio or TV commercials. Giving your customers custom t-shirt gifts is also a great way of building loyalty.

This also extends to your employees. Wearing the same t-shirts helps them look professional, dedicated and it also helps build team spirit. So what do you need to get your custom t-shirts into the hands of your customers and employees?

What Do You Need?

Besides your wholesale t-shirt suppliers, you will have to also shop around for either screen printing suppliers and heat transfer vinyl wholesale suppliers. Especially if you’re planning to transfer your business’ artwork on to your t-shirts, you’ll need to invest in a printing technique. If you are on a shoe string budget, screen prints might just do the job. If finesse is you objective investing in the best heat transfer vinyl for custom t-shirts is advised.

Heat Transfer Vinyl (HTV) are special vinyl that helps you successfully transfer your designs to various fabrics/materials. You can get HTV in either a roll or sheet form. It features an adhesive backing for easy cutting, weeding, and placing on your garment for heat application.

The vinyl is mostly made in single colors. but there are specialty options like glitter, flocked, 3D that can suit your particular needs available in the market. Popular HTVs include Siser EasyWeed, Vinyl Rolls with a 47 color option and PrimeCuts USA that are all available on Amazon.

Wholesale T-Shirts and Supplies

One of the ways you can cut the cost of buying t-shirts for your business is going the wholesale route. When your small business needs t-shirts, you usually need them in bulk. That’s where our list of wholesale t-shirts and suppliers comes in handy.

Adair Group

The Adair Group provides diverse t-shirts for businesses, schools, churches, and events. They provide apparels for men, women, and children at discount prices. They boast of housing one of the largest selections of clothing in various color options, including soft tones, earth tones, bright colors, dark colors, and more.

American Apparel

American Apparel manufactures, distributes, and retails branded fashion apparel. It also wholesales t-shirts and other casual wear to distributors and screen printers. The company operates through a retail e-commerce website in addition to traditional distribution outlets.

Apparel N Bags

Apparel N Bags is a Texas based wholesale provider offering blank apparel, caps, bags and promotional products for your printing business. They carry over 200 top brands and offer high quality customization. Their services come with a reward points program and free shipping for orders above $149.

Blank Shirts

Blank Shirts provides t-shirts, polo shirts, tank tops, hoodies, hats, outerwear, work wear and kids blank t-shirts.

Through its large inventory, the company offers same-day delivery of 99% of its products. It operates eight warehouses located in Seattle, Reno, Dallas, Minneapolis, Robbinsville, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, and Phoenix.

Blankstyle

Blankstyle offers a good selection in wholesale blank t-shirts. They pride themselves on providing a large and diverse inventory from a wide array of manufacturers. From crew necks to V-necks, from 100% cotton to 100% polyester, from cheap blank t shirts to the most cutting edge fashionable long tail tees.

They have over thirty-five hundred different varieties from eighty-five different manufacturers of blank styles.

Broken Arrow Wear

Broken Arrow T-shirt printing and embroidery has been making custom t-shirts, polos, hats, bags, athletic wear and more since 1989. The company touts of its ability to deliver custom decorated apparel anywhere in the contiguous U.S. states in just six business days.

The service it provides comes with shipping and a 100% money back guarantee.

Clothingshoponline.com

Clothingshoponline.com offers one-stop-shop for apparel of all kinds. It offers a wide selection of blank apparel styles, brands, and sizes.

From cozy fleeces to casual t-shirts for men, women, and kids the company has plenty of affordbale options. Moreover, the blank apparel online store provides apparel from brands, including Gildan, Bella + Canvas, Hanes, Champion, Jerzees, Next Level, Boxercraft, Anvil and Comfort Colors.

Cotton Connection

Cotton Connection is a wholesaler of blank apparel that include active wear, sportswear and underwear products. Their products include t-shirts, sweatshirts, sport shirts, hooded pullovers, boxer shorts, Socks for men, women and children.

Their blank apparels are suited for screen printers, embroiderers, wholesalers, promotional product companies, non-profit organizations, and independent and mass-market retail stores.

Delta Apparel

Delta apparel offers high-quality clothing at affordable prices. It offers different qualities on their blank t-shirt category including Delta Soft, Delta Dri, Fleece, Magnum weight and more.

For customers who intend to make large purchase orders, the company offers free samples and a discount according to the volume purchased.

ePacificSports

Founded in 1992, ePacificSports, sources most of its fabrics from the USA. It provides bulk blank t-shirts for adults, youth and toddlers alike. In addition, it delivers cotton and cotton-blended garments with color options, hand and shrinkage control on tubular and side seamed fabric nationwide.

Gildan

Gildan Activewear is a manufacturer and marketer of t-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery and shape wear. The Company operates through two segments: Print wear and Branded Apparel.

The Print wear segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes un-decorated active wear products. The Branded Apparel segment does so for branded family apparel. This includes athletic, casual and dress socks and other products, which are sold to retailers in the United States and Canada.

Jiffy Shirts

Jiffy Shirts offers blank apparel and clothing products principally to screen printers, embroiderers, sublimation printing businesses, and other print shops. It operates along with its ten warehouses nationwide and it offers 1-3 day(s) delivery.

The blank products include t-shirts, sweatshirts, polos, pants, hats, bags, jackets, shorts, work shirts, towels, aprons and others.

Jones T-shirts

Jones T-shirts is a wholesale supplier of blank t-shirts in bulk for printing, embroidery, tie-dye and others. Its products include tank tops, polo/golf shirts, hoodies, performance apparel, and ladies’ apparel.

In addition to these, their wholesale prices also apply to hats, athletic shorts, sweat pants, aprons, and tote bags. They provide free shipping for purchasing products worth more than $89. However, if you are not satisfied with the product, you get 30 days return policy.

Mill 42

Mill 42 focuses on providing high-quality blanks. The apparel is produced from NAFTA compliant fabrics in Mexico using the best cotton from the USA. They provide bulk t-shirts for branded companies, designers, artists, licensees, screen printers, and promotional companies.

Needen

Needen’s range of products include t shirts, sweatshirts, tank tops, polos, and other wears all in bulk. Their blank apparels are suitable for customization to your liking if you are a company, a clothing print shop or even if you are an individual consumer.

Customers can also find products with tear away labels if they plan to resell them in their own shops. selections are available for men women, kids, and even for babies.

Pima Apparel

Pima Apparel is a direct manufacturer and distributor of imported blank t-Shirts for men, ladies and youth. Its brand features top designer-like fabrics constructed from the finest combed ring spun cotton. All fabrics are touted to be pre-washed for the ultimate fit and softness. Prima offers customized sizes, colors and styles.

Royal Apparel

Established in 1992, Royal apparel, is an American clothing manufacturer and wholesale blank apparel suppliers to large and small businesses.

They offer businesses with a wide range of production and customization services. Whether it is wholesale blank t-shirts or need finishing services for both private labels and businesses, the company delivers.

ShirtCotton

ShirtCotton.com is an online blank clothing supplier specializing in wholesale blank t shirts at an affordable price. If your business is looking for a blank clothing vendor and need your blank t shirts, hoodies, jackets, or polos quickly you might consider ShirtCotton.

ShirtCotton has warehouses located throughout the United States. Most customers can expect their blank clothing in as little as two days. This is great for both retail customers and screen printers alike who work around tight deadlines.

Shirt Supplier

Established in 1985, Shirt Supplier, supplies t-shirts for women, men and children. Its other products include bags, caps and uniforms for sports teams. It boasts that its low prices are unbeatable anywhere and that they deliver directly from their eight warehouses located in California, Illinois, Florida, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington.

SpectraUSA

SpectraUSA manufactures blank t-shirts and active wear in California. Their services include designing garments as well as knit and dye all of raw textiles. Through their mechanized cutting and digital patterning technologies they provide seamless conversions and custom runs across their range of styles.

Staton Corporate and Casual

Staton provides both corporate and casual blanks to screen printers, embroidery, and promotional product printers. It houses multiple brands and a range of products including t-shirts, shorts, bags, head-wear, sports-wear, kids wear and others. Free shipping is also available with a minimum order of $200.

TSF Sportswear

TSF Sportswear has been a wholesale apparel distributor for over 30 years. It houses nearly thirty brands of apparel to supply screen printers, embroidery and other businesses. The product portfolio includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, hats, performance wear, bags, and totes.

T-ShirtWholesaler

T-ShirtWholesaler claims that it ships 99% of all orders on the same day for in-stock items. This comes in handy for businesses seeking speedy delivery. The company stocks apparel from basic to branded for print shops of all sizes. Its products include t-shirts, polo shirts, tank tops, hoodies, hats, work wear, bags and totes.

Tultex

Tultex is a blank t-shirt manufacturer and supplier. The company processes their own cotton in its US factory to offer you the highest quality cotton and polyester t-shirts on the market.

Tultex offers some of the best rates and discounts to their customers and also boasts a well-stocked inventory and same-day shipping for most of their products.

Wordans

Wordans offers a range of products in bulk. Its products include t- shirts, sweatshirts, tank tops, polos, hats and others.

They claim their blank apparels are perfect for customizing to your liking if you are a company, an embroiderer, a clothing print shop or consumer. They offer colors in no less than 10 different types in addition to tie-dye, V necks, with or without sleeves designs.