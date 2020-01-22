Women in Cloud Summit Prepares Female Entrepreneurs for $4.5 Trillion Opportunity

The International Data Corporation projects demand in cloud services to reach $4.5 trillion by 2025. As a result, even though most of that demand comes from big enterprises, it creates a huge opportunity for small businesses that provide those services too.

Women In Cloud Summit 2020 seeks to prepare women technology entrepreneurs for these opportunities. For example, those attending learn about the #CloudInnovateHER Pitch Challenge and #MicrosoftCloudAccelerator. The programs focus on helping women tech entrepreneurs gain better education and get more funding. But they also aim to develop a supporting community.

“We have curated over 90+ speakers who will be engaged in the community to share best practices, create access and partner with the community to create a new narrative for change,” said Chaitra Vedullapalli, a spokesperson for the event.

The event takes place Jan. 25 at the Microsoft Conference Center, Building 33, in Redmond, Washington.

According to Vedullapalli, enterprise tech remains one of the fastest growing sectors in the industry. As a result, enterprise software spending could hit $457 billion this year.

Women Entrepreneurs are Too Often Left Behind

But women entrepreneurs often find themselves left out when it comes to grabbing a piece of this market. As a result, the Women in Cloud initiative seeks to redress the balance.

Microsoft, Google, Hewlett-Packer, IBM and other large tech companies support the initiative. As does the United Nations and other intergovernmental organizations.

“What if you got an opportunity to have an intimate lunch experience with global industry leaders who want to create trusted access to help you accelerate your growth trajectory?” Vedullapalli explained.

Women in Cloud Summit 202o creates just such an opportunity, organizers say.

Over 250 entrepreneurs obtained access to 25 top local business executives at last year’s event, Vedullapalli said.

This year, Women in Cloud aims globally with a goal of targeting more than 1000 women owned businesses. For example, the organization hopes to give them access to enterprise level leaders with the goal of helping each build a $1 million company of their own.

“Economic access is a crucial element of any business today. Women in Cloud’s mission is to create $1 billion in economic access to female tech entrepreneurs,” Vedullapalli told Small Business Trends. “The goal is to create partnerships, and collaborate with companies to ensure our missions to create gender parity and inclusive economic access in the tech industry is successful.”

Learn more about Women in Cloud Summit 2020 and how to attend here.