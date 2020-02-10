10 Insights to Help You Become a Better Small Business Leader

Entrepreneurs need to have strong leadership qualities in order to manage employees, communicate with customers, and outline a clear vision for their company. There are plenty of different styles and aspects that go into being a good leader. So here are some various insights from members of the online small business community to help you hone your skills.

Learn What Makes a Good Leader

In order to run a successful small business, you need to be a good leader. You also need to be able to identify potential leaders within your business so you can make the right personnel decisions. In this Small Biz Daily post, Hilary Thompson discusses what makes a good leader and why that knowledge matters to small business owners.

Take Back Control of Your Work

With so many different platforms and outlets fighting for your attention on a daily basis, it can be easy to get sucked in and forget about your initial goals. Instead of working based on other people’s demands, digital minimalism allows you to take back control. Learn more about this concept in this post by Thom James Carter of Process Street.

Do Diversity and Inclusive Content Marketing That Matters

Part of being a leader is making sure that all different kinds of voices are included and represented when it comes to your content. This requires more than simply searching for stock images with diversity, as Ann Gynn dives into in this Content Marketing Institute post.

Manage Writers the Way They Want to Be Managed

When you’re managing a team, it’s important to take their needs and preferences into account. If you have writers working on your content marketing team, providing the structure they crave can be very valuable. Ryan Brock of Marketing Land elaborates here.

Get Started in Video Marketing

If you’re interested in adding video content to your marketing mix, you need to carefully consider how it can add value for your customers. This guide from Julie Weishaar on the New Horizons 123 blog can help you build your strategy. And you can also see insights from other small business owners in the BizSugar community.

Add Retargeting to Your Ad Strategy

Part of leading a successful business is deciding which strategies fit into your marketing mix. Retargeting on platforms like Facebook and Google offer plenty of potential value. Consider how they might fit in with your current advertising strategy with the tips in this Duct Tape Marketing post by John Jansch.

Create and Sustain Brand Identity

Creating a strong identity for your brand is essential for any new business. This helps customers easily understand what you offer and what sets you apart from competitors. As a leader, you’re also responsible for maintaining that image. Ron Lieback offers tips in this Search Engine Journal post.

Raise Your Business Valuation with Goodwill Elements

If you plan on selling or getting funding for your business, you may need to take some steps to increase your valuation. Your qualities as a leader might even make an impact. Martin Zwilling goes into more detail in this Startup Professionals Musings post.

Make Sure Your Content Includes the RITE Stuff

Any content that you share online should serve a specific purpose for your business. In this post on the Strella Social Media Blog, Rachel Strella shares an easy way to evaluate content so you can make sure it’s going to have a positive impact. You can also see commentary from members of the BizSugar community here.

Outsource Your Business Logistics

Sometimes, being an effective leader means knowing when to outsource some of your work to other professionals. This can be especially beneficial in an area like logistics. Ivan Widjaya shares some insights you might find helpful in this Biz Epic post.

