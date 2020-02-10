10 Tips to Help You Better Understand Your Small Business Customers

Creating an effective marketing strategy requires having a strong understanding of your target customers. You need to understand the platforms they use, the messages that will resonate with them, and how they feel about your business. To increase your understanding, here are some tips from members of the online small business community.

Create a Facebook Marketing Plan That Models the Customer Journey

If you want to connect with customers on Facebook, you need to do it in a way that makes sense in their journey. Understanding where your customers are in the buying cycle and creating content around that can help you create an effective Facebook marketing strategy. Learn more in this Social Media Examiner post by Jessica Campos.

Make Sense of Customer Sentiment Analysis

Figuring out how customers feel about your business can help you better shape your strategies moving forward. As you measure customer sentiment, deciphering what the results mean can sometimes be tricky. But the tips in this Target Marketing post by Rohan Ayyar can help.

Create Winning Audience Personas

In order to really market directly to your customers, it helps to have personas in mind as you make decisions. If you’re ready to take a deep dive into who your customers are, read this DIY Marketers post by Jennifer Clare Ball for some tips and explanation.

Use a Fabulous Content Management System

As you’re creating content that’s tailored to your specific audience, you need to keep it organized and optimized. A solid content management system can help you do just that, as Lisa Sicard details in this Inspire to Thrive post. You can also see commentary over in the BizSugar community.

Increase Your Business Profits

Ultimately, the goal of understanding your customers better is to bring in more business and eventually make more money. But there are also other tactics you can use to increase profits. Ivan Widjaya offers several tips for doing just that in this Noobpreneur post.

Make Smarter Martech Investments

When you truly understand your customers, you can invest only in the marketing platforms and strategies that are going to make a major impact with that specific group. In this Marketing Land post, James Moore shares tips to help you get the most out of your martech investments.

Create Authentic B2B Marketing

Both B2B and B2C businesses can benefit from some authenticity in their marketing. This can help customers feel more genuine connections with your business. In this TopRank Marketing post, Lane Ellis examines the power of authenticity when it comes to B2B marketing.

Learn How to Run Seasonal Marketing Campaigns

Throughout the year, various seasons and holiday likely influence your customers. As a result, your business might benefit from utilizing themed marketing campaigns. Get the most out of these initiatives. For example, check out the tips in this GetResponse post by Michal Leszczynski.

Write Effective Instagram Captions

To connect with customers on Instagram, you need to create captions that are designed to get results. So how do you achieve this? Tim Jakes elaborates in this Pixel Productions post. And BizSugar members commented on the post here.

Tell the Difference Between Trends and Fads in Digital Marketing

Trends pop up in the marketing industry all the time. As a result, you may find it beneficial to try new things. But other times, those trends fall away quickly. And they don’t make an actual impact on customers. To tell the difference, read the tips in this UpCity post by Lauren Snyder.

