accessiBe. Set and Forget AI Powered ADA Web Compliance Software

You must make sure that your website is accessible to handicapped individuals. It turns out this is more than a social responsibility these days. Ignore these requirements and face a possible lawsuit or at the least get a demand letter. And don’t forget about the possible loss of business.

Enter accessiBe. This software uses one line of code and AI to keep your website compliant. It takes as little as 48 hours to bring everything up to speed.

ADA Web Compliance

Then ongoing monitoring keeps everything in line with WCAG 2.1. This refers to the Americans with Disabilities Act and other accessibility requirements.

You need to stay on the right side of compliance. As a result, you face an ongoing battle. It’s expensive too if you’re going to hire someone to do the work manually. accessiBe scans and updates every 24 hours. Another aspect small business owners don’t need to worry about.

Small Business Trends uses the software on this website.

Leland McFarland, Small Business Trends, Chief Technology Officer, explains:

“We have started to see other businesses started to get targeted for law suits due to them not being accessible,” he wrote. “So, Anita and I thought that it would be good to make sure that our site was accessible in order to protect it from being sued.”

How AccessiBe Works

All you need to do to get started is install one line of JS code.

The AI feature starts the process by scanning your website. It analyzes the information and categorizes it into useful information for the compliance process. One of the big bonuses here is this system works on websites that are updated daily.

Got a business with sections that change with product updates and the like? You can become totally inaccessible after only a year. The company highlights 96% success rate on their website.

Best of all is it’s simple and that’s music to the ears of most harried small business owners.

There are two sides to the product.

Turns out accessiBe uses two different components that work together. The first is an application that runs in the foreground.

It’s called the Accessibility Interface and it looks after 30% of the compliance requirements. Most of these are the ones involving UI and design. The other part is powered by AI and Machine Learning. That looks after the other 70% of accessibility requirements.

There’s also an Accessibility Statement your small business will get via email. accessiBe has over 50 features disabled people can use to tailor any website to their personal needs.

On the user end, there are color adjustments for people who are colorblind and alterations for fonts for the visually impaired. There is a dictionary that covers expressions and slayings as well as phrases for people with cognitive issues.

The product also looks after people with motor impairments like Parkinson’s by optimizing keyboards. There’s also image recognition technologies for the blind.

Other Features

The list of features that accessiBe covers is impressive and includes:

10 different languages that can be accessed from the interface.

Specialized keyboard navigations that include tweaks for the drop downs.

The ability to change text and title colors.

The ability to stop animations and blinks that can trigger people with epilepsy.

You can see a full list here.

Another big advantage you’ll see to this product involves other website functions. For example, accessiBe doesn’t interfere with a lot of the website functions you need.

McFarland says it does several things well.

“accessiBe crawls your site and a lot of the work is done on their end or on the user’s computer,” he says. “This makes it so no extra work needed by your web server, keeping our page speed relatively unaffected.”

Pricing

The company offers several different plans. They all start with a 7 day trial. For example, the basic version costs $490 a year. The advanced plan charges $1490 annually. And the premium option comes in at $3500 with a much larger number of allowed webpages. An enterprise version starts at $990 a month with unlimited webpages included.

Conclusion

Today’s successful small business owner wants to be socially responsible. They also want to tap into every existing market. And accessiBe helps with these goals. You’ll find excellent features like automatic AI powered audits and monthly cloud updates. The product also offers full customization.

accessiBe is the affordable efficient way to make your website accessible and keep it that way.

McFarland sums it up perfectly for the small business owners considering this product.

“accessiBe helps us get access to the corner of the market that would not be able to enjoy our content. Disabled people can read our site now . This in turn improves our overall site metrics and hopefully that help us with Google.”