9 Best Mattresses of 2020 For Business Owners

When running your own business, it can be challenging to separate your work life from your personal life. Unlike a 9 to 5 job, business owners take their work with them when they leave the office. As the line between work and home becomes blurred, business owners often end up making major sacrifices along the way. Unfortunately, time for sleep is one of the first things busy professions cut in favor of more personal productivity.

Although it may seem tempting to put off sleep to answer one more email or review more one report, this sacrifice is working against you. In addition to being dangerous to your overall health, sleep deprivation can hurt your productivity. A study shows that just one night of lost or shortened sleep can lead to a reduction in our abilities to focus, think creatively, and make critical decisions.

When managing your business and leading a team, you need to be at your best. But without adequate sleep, you won’t have the mental clarity you need to handle everything that comes your way. To help you get the rest you need to run your business effectively, we put together this mattress review to introduce you to 9 of the most advanced mattresses of 2020. These beds are sure to help you wake up refreshed and ready to take on the day!

Best Mattresses of 2020 Overview

Best Mattresses of 2020

The 9 mattresses listed above are using the most advanced technology to bring you a better sleep experience. From materials to construction, they have considered every detail and how it affects your health and wellness. Below, we give an in-depth overview of each mattress and how it can help improve your sleep and, ultimately, your productivity.

Best Mattress of 2020: Amerisleep AS3

At Amerisleep, they are putting your health at the center of everything they do. They understand that your sleep position and body type dictate whether or not a mattress is going to be comfortable and supportive for you. They offer a line of 5 beds that range in firmness to accommodate back, side, stomach, and combination sleepers. Their website and a team of sleep experts make it easy to figure out the perfect firmness for your needs.

Since so many of us require a firmness that is somewhere in the middle of soft and firm, we recommend the Amerisleep AS3. This mattress is a true medium on a firmness scale from 1 to 10. It is ideal for all sleep positions, including combination sleepers who tend to change positions night after night. It is also perfect for couples who have different sleep positions and comfort needs. The AS3 was previously named “one of the top mattresses to buy online” by Allure Magazine.

So let’s take a look at the layers inside this advanced bed!

The cover of the AS3 features FDA-determined Celliant technology. This material contains 13 thermo-reactive minerals that convert body heat into infrared energy that can increase local circulation and regulate body heat. This material is designed to keep you cool and speed up muscle recovery, so you never wake up stiff or sore.

Under the soft, breathable cover is a layer of BioPur foam. Unlike traditional memory foam, BioPur has an open-cell structure and uses a percentage of plant-based oils rather than petroleum. This replacement not only makes the mattress more eco-friendly, but it also makes it more responsive and breathable. This incredible soft foam contours to the curves of your body so you feel weightless and cradled all night long. The responsiveness of the foam also ensures that you never feel “stuck” within the bed.

A layer of HIVE technology follows the BioPur layer. This transition layer gives zoned supported, so you experience the perfect combination of comfort and support. HIVE is firmer under the back, neck, feet where you need more stability, and softer under the hips and shoulders where you need more cushioning. Under these layers is a base of BioCore, a durable high-density foam, ensuring your new bed won’t sag or develop indentations.

The AS3 works great with Amerisleep’s Adjustable bed frame. You can purchase their discounted package, The Adjustable Bed Gold Package, which includes the mattress, the adjustable frame, white glove delivery, and a 10-year extended warranty. The adjustable base allows sleepers to change the angle of the head and feet to find the perfect zero gravity sleep position. This base also comes with a wireless remote, in-app controls, and Bluetooth capabilities so you can sync your bed with your smart home system. 8 USB ports around the base make it easy for you to charge your devices at night, and WallHugger technology allows you to reach your nightstand even when the head is raised. The bed’s full-body massage can help you relax and de-stress before bed.

If you are looking for a bed with the bounce of a traditional innerspring mattress, the AS3 is now available in a hybrid version. The hybrid features the Celliant cover and BioPur in the top layer, but the base feature individually wrapped spring coils rather than BioCore.

We are confident that the Amerisleep AS3 will accommodate all your comfort needs so you can find the perfect night’s sleep. When you wake up rejuvenated, you will be able to handle anything that your business demands.

Best Mattress for Athletes: Zoma Sports Mattress

The Zoma Sports Mattress is designed for muscle recovery. Athletes will find great sleep with this bed, but anyone who frequently wakes with aches and pains will also find deep, restorative sleep with Zoma. Recent sleep research shows how important sleep is to muscle repair and performance. When we are not getting adequate rest, our bodies are unable to recover after a strenuous workout. In turn, we are not able to perform physically demanding tasks if we are not well-rested.

The 3 layers of the Zoma have a lightweight, breathable cover that keeps air flowing through the bed, so you always stay cool. First is a gel memory foam layer with Triangulex technology. The gel infusion adds additional cooling and contouring. Triangulex technology within this layer offers zoned support for the areas that need it most. The low-tech system uses hundreds of triangular cutouts that offer deeper compression to sensitive areas like hips and shoulders and a firmer support in the middle of the bed to keep the spine aligned.

Beneath this is a layer of Reactiv technology. This layer gives the bed a bounce that is similar to latex foam, so you feel lifted and supported at the same time. This layer also offers additional responsiveness, allowing the mattress to support you even as you change positions. Both of these layers sit on a base of Support+, a durable, high-density foam.

All 3 layers come together to provide sleepers with a restful sleep that will leave them feeling mentally and physically prepared for the day.

Best Mattress On Amazon: Vaya Mattress

At Vaya, they believe that a supportive and comfortable bed should be available to all. That’s why they offer this advanced mattress at such an affordable price. Quickly becoming a popular bed in a box brand, Vaya makes one mattress that is suited to all sleep positions and body types.

Although the 2 layers in this bed may seem standard, they are quite advanced. The first layer features Vaya’s proprietary foam that conforms to the body without any added pressure. This weightless support prevents any painful pressure points from forming near the hips and shoulders. Unlike traditional closed cell memory foam, the Vaya foam won’t trap heat. Beneath the comfort layer is a layer of their polyfoam support base that helps the bed keep its shape and helps to reduce motion transfer. The two layers come together to create a healthy sleep surface that cradles you and keeps our spine neutral.

Both layers of foam have a plush, breathable cover that is soft and inviting. A CertiPur-US certification guarantees that no harmful chemicals are in the mattress. The Vaya is also compatible with most frames, including box springs, slatted frames, and adjustable foundations.

Best Cooling Mattress: Eight Sleep The Pod

Eight Sleep offers two innovative mattresses with sleep tracking abilities–The Smart Bed and The Pod. The surfaces of both beds feature thousands of sensors that monitor you throughout the night. These sensors provide feedback on your heart rate, respiratory rate, and temperature. Sensors can also let you know how long it took you to fall asleep and how long you spent in each sleep stage. Using your smartphone, you can view feedback on your sleep habits. This information allows you to adjust your schedule to get better quality sleep.

Although both beds offer advanced tracking abilities, we recommend Eight Sleep’s newest mattress, The Pod. This bed can use the information from sensors to automatically adjust the temperature of the bed. Using in-app controls, you can set each side of the bed to an ideal temperature. As you sleep, the technology keeps the surface of the mattress from going above or below this preset temperature. This adjustment ensures that you will always rest at a comfortable temperature, so your sleep won’t be interrupted.

The comfort layer of The Pod features a contouring memory foam with a medium firmness, making it suitable for most sleep positions. Supporting this layer is a base of polyfoam that keeps the bed stable. The Pod also comes with a Thermo alarm that can gently wake you by adjusting the temperature of the bed. If you are looking for a smart mattress with the ability to track your temperature, The Pod is a great option.

To ensure a healthy lifestyle, we often track our food intake and exercise; now, you can track your sleep as well.

Best Mattress For Back Pain: Bear Hybrid

Bear is another popular online mattress company that comes highly recommended by sleepers. With an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Google, it is clear that Bear is working hard to provide a great mattress.

They currently offer 3 different mattresses–their original memory foam mattress, a hybrid mattress, and their Bear Pro Mattress. For a luxury firm feel, we recommend the Bear Hybrid. The Bear Hybrid has a firmness of 6.3 on a scale of 1 to 10. This level makes it firm enough for those we suffer from back pain, but also soft enough for side sleepers who need cushioning on the hips and shoulders.

This mattress has a top layer of gel memory foam, called Serene. This foam provides cooling and contouring for more pressure point relief. Beneath this foam is their premium comfort foam that adapts to intense pressure, so you always feel supported. The base layer of the Bear Hybrid features Quantum Edge Coil System with extra edge support. The additional edging helps with motion isolation, so you never feel your partner’s moments throughout the night. The innerspring base also helps to transfer heat away from the body.

Like Amerisleep, the Bear Hybrid has a quilted cover that uses Celliant technology. As we mentioned above, Celliant is excellent for controlling body heat and promoting muscle recovery. All layers are backed by a Greenguard Gold Certification to ensure that the mattress is non-toxic and safe.

Best Organic Mattress: Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado goes above and beyond to provide the most organic mattress possible. Their Avocado Green Mattress features a combination of GOLS organic latex foam, and an innerspring coil system made up of 1,414 pocketed coils. These coils are wrapped in GOTS organic cotton and wool and turned to provide the perfect firmness level. They also offer a Vegan version that does not use wool.

Since latex foam is so sustainable, this mattress is safe for you and the planet. Avocado only uses all-natural latex, so sleepers can feel comfortable knowing that no chemicals are in the foam. This foam provides the same contouring as memory foam but tends to have more bounce.

This mattress is hand-tufted with a method that dates to the 17th century. Ribbons are pulled through the length of the mattress in 32 locations to bind layers together. They do this to avoid using any toxic adhesives or glues in their beds.

Avocado also offers a 2-inch pillow top made with pure latex foam for a more luxury firm feel. The topper comes in either “plush” which has a medium softness or “firm” which has a medium-firm feel. With the topper, the Avocado Green Mattress will be a full 13 inches. In addition to the latex foam topper, they also offer an Alpaca wool topper or a completely Vegan topper with latex foam and organic cotton.

Best Luxury Mattress: Kingsdown Sleep Smart Air

Although they may not be as popular as some of the other brands we have mentioned here, Kingsdown has been making quality mattresses for many years. Their latest bed is the Sleep Smart Air mattress, and it uses air technology for adjustable firmness.

This bed is a hybrid of foam layers and a spring coil base with edge support. The edging helps the air flow more freely through the mattress and keeps you from rolling off. The cover of this bed is a lightweight, quilted fabric that regulates temperature and moves heat away from your body.

Using their IntelliMax technology, Kingsdown has built 3 customizable zones within the bed. These zones adjust through a wireless remote or smartphone application. As you lay down on the bed, their patented sensors will send you a firmness recommendation based on your sleeping position and body type. You can use these suggestions to change the firmness in each of the 3 areas–including the lower back, head and beck, and knees.

The Sleep Smart Air also comes with Bluetooth capabilities so you can change the firmness of your bed right from your smartphone or from your smart home system. This advanced bed helps you achieve your ideal firmness night after night.

Best Smart Mattress: Nordic Track Sleep

Nordic Track is well-known for their high-quality exercise equipment, but they have recently branched out to the mattress world. When we consider how fitness and sleep go hand in hand, this new addition makes a lot of sense.

They offer one mattress that features 3 advanced foam layers: a layer of CoolSupport and NovuGel, a layer of RightShape foam, and a base with pocketed spring coils.

The Cool Support and the NovuGel provide pressure relief and work to wick moisture away from the body. RightShape technology is a dual-density foam with CoilFlex. CoilFlex technology features pivoting microcoils that move around to absorb motion. All 3 layers come with a CertiPUR and OEKO-TEX certification showing that it is free of VOCs.

Like Eight Sleep’s mattresses, The NordicTrack features a tracking system that is powered by their iFit technology. iFit is the same software used in all of NordicTrack’s exercise tools, and it allows users to connect with personal trainers. Once the sensors on the mattress gather your sleep information, such as heart rate, breathing, and sleep cycles, it will send it to the iFit app. Sleepers can then access this feedback and connect to an iFit sleep specialist. This valuable connection allows sleepers to understand their sleep habits better and find more areas for improvement.

Users can also connect their iFit application to their smart home system and use voice commands to get sleep health feedback.

Best Mattress For Side Sleepers: Purple Hybrid Premier

Purple is a well-known mattress brand that features their unique Purple Grid in all of their beds. Purple’s grid features hyper-elastic polymer in a grid shape. The elasticity of the grid allows it to withstand intense pressure, so you never have to worry about sinking too far into the mattress. The air channels within the grid also encourage air to flow throughout, ensuring that you never wake due to overheating.

Although Purple offers 3 mattresses, we recommend the Purple Hybrid Premier. This bed is a combination of 3 different layers– A layer of Purple Grid, a thinner transition foam layer, and their responsive support coils.

With this mattress, you can choose to have either 3 or 4 inches of Purple Grid in the comfort layer of the bed. 3 inches of the grid will provide weightless, pressure-free support. 4 inches will give extra cushion and a slightly deeper compression. Beneath the grid is a layer of transition foam that stabilizes the grid and acts as a buffer against the coil base. The innersprings are individually wrapped coils that add durability and zoned support to the bed. All 3 layers have a stretch-knit cover that is soft and breathable.

Rather than using harmful chemicals as flame retardants, Purple uses a non-toxic knit barrier to protect the mattress. All layers of the Purple Hybrid are also CertiPUR-US certified, so you know they are safe for your home.

Other Brands to Consider

Tuft & Needle

Although they started their brand with a one size fits all model, Tuft & Needle now features 3 mattresses in their line up. Their original mattress, a luxury firm mattress, and a hybrid mattress. Their hybrid features their T&N Adaptive foam for pressure point relief. The base uses NanoCoils to give the bed a subtle bounce.

Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding currently offers 6 mattresses. 5 different hybrids and 1 foam bed. Their Brooklyn Spartan Hybrid bed uses Far Infrared Ray technology to encourage muscle recovery and reduce heat. Their TitanFlex foam provides a weightless comfort and quickly responds to your body as you change positions during the night.

Sealy

Sealy has been producing a wide range of mattresses for many years. They currently have innerspring, memory foam, and hybrid mattresses in their line up. Their latest memory foam version features gel-infused memory foam in the comfort layer with a high-density polyfoam base. Both layers use their proprietary Posturepedic Technology.

How A Good Night’s Sleep Can Improve Productivity for Business Owners

Without sleep, it is next to impossible to think outside of the box and solve complex problems. We experience something called “brain fog” when we are tired. This fog dulls our responses and slows hand-eye coordination. A lack of sleep could affect your productivity in the following ways.

Cognitive Abilities

Business owners work in a busy environment that demands quick decision making and problem-solving. As we mentioned above, just one night of poor sleep shows a reduction in our cognitive abilities. Good sleep will help you maintain a sharp mind so you can make the most of your time.

Drive and Motivation

It takes a lot of courage to start a business. To get the company off the ground, owners often find themselves in challenging situations. Financing can be tight, and workdays may be long. But if owners have the mental clarity to handle all of these issues, they are more likely to be successful.

Owners are also the face of their company. They have to sell themselves to investors and potential partners, and they also have to lead a team. Exhaustion dulls our ability to show excitement and passion for our endeavors. In the business world, this can lead to missed opportunities.

How to Pick the Best Mattress

As a working professional, you want to come home to a bed that is going to support you, keep you cool, and comfort you every night. Trying to sleep on an old mattress that has lost its shape will only leave you sleep-deprived and sore in the morning. If you are experiencing a loss of sleep and are frequently waking up in pain, it is probably time for a new mattress.

As you shop, many different questions may come up. From firmness levels to mattress types, there is a lot to consider. To help you find the right mattress for your needs, we have outlined a few points for you to keep in mind as you shop. You can also check out our section below on sleeping positions, this will help you better understand the best mattress for your preferences.

Shop online. With so many online mattress brands using advanced materials and construction, it is easy to find an excellent bed online. By opting to shop online, you avoid dealing with salespeople who may pressure you into making a decision. Instead, you can shop from the comfort of your home and take your time reviewing details and checking customer reviews. You will likely be able to find better warranties and sleep trial periods online as well. Some companies will even set up your new bed for you and haul away your old one.

With so many online mattress brands using advanced materials and construction, it is easy to find an excellent bed online. By opting to shop online, you avoid dealing with salespeople who may pressure you into making a decision. Instead, you can shop from the comfort of your home and take your time reviewing details and checking customer reviews. You will likely be able to find better warranties and sleep trial periods online as well. Some companies will even set up your new bed for you and haul away your old one. If you like a bed with more bounce. Foam mattresses offer excellent contouring and pressure point relief. But, they don’t have much bounce to them. If you prefer the comfort of foam with a springy feel, you should opt for a hybrid mattress. These beds feature either memory or latex foam in their comfort layer, but the base layer features innerspring coils. These coils give the bed more bounce.

Foam mattresses offer excellent contouring and pressure point relief. But, they don’t have much bounce to them. If you prefer the comfort of foam with a springy feel, you should opt for a hybrid mattress. These beds feature either memory or latex foam in their comfort layer, but the base layer features innerspring coils. These coils give the bed more bounce. If you sleep hot. Hot Sleepers will want to buy a mattress with cooling in mind. A memory foam with open-celled, plant-based memory foam will be more breathable. Hybrid mattresses also tend to be more breathable since air can circulate the spring coils. Cooling technology such as Celliant, copper, or gel infusion can also help provide relief.

Hot Sleepers will want to buy a mattress with cooling in mind. A memory foam with open-celled, plant-based memory foam will be more breathable. Hybrid mattresses also tend to be more breathable since air can circulate the spring coils. Cooling technology such as Celliant, copper, or gel infusion can also help provide relief. If you suffer from allergies. Allergies can flare up with exposure to any new materials or chemicals. If you suffer from allergies, you will want to look for a bed that is low in VOCs. No VOCs will ensure that when you bring your new bed home, there is no off-gassing or a chemical like smell that comes from the mattress. A CertiPUR-US or GreenGuard Gold certification can guarantee that the mattress is safe and non-toxic.

Allergies can flare up with exposure to any new materials or chemicals. If you suffer from allergies, you will want to look for a bed that is low in VOCs. No VOCs will ensure that when you bring your new bed home, there is no off-gassing or a chemical like smell that comes from the mattress. A CertiPUR-US or GreenGuard Gold certification can guarantee that the mattress is safe and non-toxic. If you have back pain. Memory or latex foam is excellent at relieving back pain. These foams mold to the curves of the body, so your lumbar is supported, but you experience no pressure. By molding to the body, these beds can ensure that the broader parts of the body, the hips and shoulders, sink while the other areas stay lifted and aligned. Although desired firmness may vary from person to person, a medium-firm mattress is the most recommended for back pain.

Memory or latex foam is excellent at relieving back pain. These foams mold to the curves of the body, so your lumbar is supported, but you experience no pressure. By molding to the body, these beds can ensure that the broader parts of the body, the hips and shoulders, sink while the other areas stay lifted and aligned. Although desired firmness may vary from person to person, a medium-firm mattress is the most recommended for back pain. Mattress Size. Before you begin to shop, you will want first to consider what size mattress will work best for you. A queen mattress is generally the most convenient size since it fits comfortably in most bedrooms and allows couples to sleep side by side without crowding each other. Queen size beds also work well for solo sleepers who are looking for some extra legroom. A king-size mattress is a good fit for couples who like a bit more space. Maybe your partner tends to move around a lot, or your kids love to snuggle on Saturday mornings. A king-size bed works well for these situations.

Benefits of Finding the Best Mattress

Sleeping on a mattress that is suited to your specific needs will afford you better sleep and a host of other health benefits. With more advanced beds available online, it is easier than ever to find a good mattress that fits your needs.

Better Sleep. Ditching your old mattress for a more advanced bed can make a world of difference in your sleep quality. If you are sleeping on a broken down mattress, it is likely no longer supporting you. Additionally, a bed that is too firm or too soft for your specific sleep habits and body type will cause you to wake up with pain. A mattress that fits your needs will help you sleep soundly and wake up rested.

Ditching your old mattress for a more advanced bed can make a world of difference in your sleep quality. If you are sleeping on a broken down mattress, it is likely no longer supporting you. Additionally, a bed that is too firm or too soft for your specific sleep habits and body type will cause you to wake up with pain. A mattress that fits your needs will help you sleep soundly and wake up rested. Less Lower Back Pain. A mattress with indents or sagging can cause your spine to become misaligned as you sleep. This contortion puts extra pressure on other areas of the body, including the lower back. A mattress suited to your sleep position and body type will help keep your spine aligned and ensure that weight evenly distributes.

A mattress with indents or sagging can cause your spine to become misaligned as you sleep. This contortion puts extra pressure on other areas of the body, including the lower back. A mattress suited to your sleep position and body type will help keep your spine aligned and ensure that weight evenly distributes. Proper Alignment/Posture. Sleeping on a bed that is the correct firmness for your needs will ensure that your hips and shoulders don’t sink too far or lift too high. This issue can cause spinal misalignment and affect your posture over time. When the spine is aligned correctly, you will wake with fewer aches and pains, and your posture will improve.

Sleeping on a bed that is the correct firmness for your needs will ensure that your hips and shoulders don’t sink too far or lift too high. This issue can cause spinal misalignment and affect your posture over time. When the spine is aligned correctly, you will wake with fewer aches and pains, and your posture will improve. Weight Distributes Evenly. A mattress that is the appropriate firmness for you will prevent sinking. Sinking throws the spine out of alignment and causes pressure points to form. Too much sinking can also lead to sore, stiff muscles.

A mattress that is the appropriate firmness for you will prevent sinking. Sinking throws the spine out of alignment and causes pressure points to form. Too much sinking can also lead to sore, stiff muscles. Reduce Stress. Sleep-deprivation can cause you to become irritable and impatient. This shift in mood can make it challenging to deal with the stress of everyday life. If you are well-rested, you will be able to control your reactions to stressful triggers. A mattress that is suited to your needs will give you the sleep you need to handle tough situations, without increasing your blood pressure and heart rate. As a business owner, the ability to control anxiety is vital for becoming an effective leader and decision-maker.

Sleep-deprivation can cause you to become irritable and impatient. This shift in mood can make it challenging to deal with the stress of everyday life. If you are well-rested, you will be able to control your reactions to stressful triggers. A mattress that is suited to your needs will give you the sleep you need to handle tough situations, without increasing your blood pressure and heart rate. As a business owner, the ability to control anxiety is vital for becoming an effective leader and decision-maker. Better Motion Isolation. With traditional innerspring mattresses, you tend to feel even the slightest movements on the mattress. This motion can disrupt sleep or prevent you from falling asleep. Innerspring beds also tend to become squeaking and noisy over time. Newer model foam mattresses have very little motion transfer. Many hybrid mattresses come with reinforced edge support to combat this issue.

With traditional innerspring mattresses, you tend to feel even the slightest movements on the mattress. This motion can disrupt sleep or prevent you from falling asleep. Innerspring beds also tend to become squeaking and noisy over time. Newer model foam mattresses have very little motion transfer. Many hybrid mattresses come with reinforced edge support to combat this issue. Cleaner. If you are still sleeping on a traditional innerspring mattress, it is time to upgrade. Innerspring beds tend to trap dust and dirt between their coils. Over time, this can attract dust mites. A foam mattress or a hybrid with individually wrapped coils will be cleaner and retain less dirt. Most foams are also hypoallergenic and antimicrobial.

Best Mattress for Side Sleeper

Whether in the fetal position or hugging a pillow, side sleeping is the most popular sleep position. As it turns out, it is also the healthiest position. Side sleepers often experience less snoring, better digestion, and reduced acid reflux.

When side sleeping, all body weight is put on the hips and shoulders. Because of this, these sleepers tend to develop painful pressure points in these areas. To combat this, many mattress brands have started including technology that offers deeper, pressure-relieving comfort to these areas. Amerisleep’s HIVE is one technology that does this. Shopping for a mattress that accommodates these areas will help side sleepers find more comfort.

Additionally, side sleepers should shop for a mattress that rates between a soft to a medium on the firmness scale. This level will give them the cushioning they need to prevent pressure points. An all-foam or hybrid mattress should work well for this. But these sleepers will want to avoid innerspring mattresses altogether. These beds do not offer the contouring comfort of foam and coils also tend to break over time. When coils are broken, they may stick up into sensitive hips and shoulders, causing pain and discomfort.

Best Mattress for Stomach Sleepers

Stomach sleeping is not suited to a healthy spinal alignment. When the head and neck are angled this way, it makes it impossible for the spine to remain straight. This angle causes strain and pressure on the spine and neck. So, it is best to avoid this position if you can.

If you find it hard to sleep any other way, we sure to look for a mattress that can help alleviate some of this strain. A bed that is on the firm side will prevent the head or hips from sinking too low. A mattress with a firm to medium-firm feel will work great for these sleepers. A hybrid, memory foam, or latex mattress will be able to offer this firmness level.

Best Mattress for Back Sleepers

Back Sleepers often experience great alignment. This position is helpful because weight is evenly distributed across the widest part of the body, making it easier for the body to remain straight. Back sleepers also tend to have fewer pressure points.

However, if back sleepers rest on a mattress that is too soft, it can cause them to sink into the mattress and feel stuck. So, these sleepers will want a bed that has a firmer feel and an even sleep surface. A firmness between firm and medium-firm should work well. Back sleepers may also like the bounce they can find in a latex foam or hybrid mattress. Technology that targets the lower back with firm support will also help back sleepers.

Best Mattress for Combination Sleepers

Some of us may find it challenging to narrow down our preferred sleep position, or we may change positions night after night. This movement is not uncommon. These sleepers will want to shop for a mattress that is a medium on the firmness scale. This firmness level tends to work well for most sleep positions and body types. It is also great for couples who have different preferences.

Combination sleepers should avoid a mattress with a firm feel as it may not be as responsive as a medium firmness. Since these sleepers tend to change positions frequently, they will want a mattress that can quickly conform to their curves as they move. A firm mattress may not be able to provide as much responsiveness.

Best Mattress for Heavy Sleepers

If you weigh around 250 pounds, you should opt for a mattress with at least 12 inches of thickness. A mattress that is any thinner will cause heavier sleepers to sink and fit the bottom of the bed. This sinking could end up causing pressure points to form.

These sleepers will want a firmer mattress. A soft mattress will cause heavy sleepers to sink too far into the bed and feel stuck. A firmer foam mattress or a hybrid with a firm comfort layer can provide contouring and keep sleepers from sinking. Edge support around the perimeter of the mattress can also help reduce the feeling of rolling or falling over the side of the bed.

FAQs

How Much Should I Spend on a Mattress?

A high-quality mattress will cost between $1000 to $2000. Extra features such as tracking sensors or technology that allows you to adjust the firmness or temperature of the bed will cause the price to increase.

Does a Higher Price Mean Better Quality?

A higher price point does not necessarily suggest better quality. As we stated above, a good quality bed will cost between $1000 to $2000. If it is anything more than this, you will want to do your research, so you know precisely why there is an extra cost. Be cautious of overpriced mattresses that offer mediocre materials.

What is the Best Mattress of 2020?

The “best” mattress will vary from person to person. For example, a side sleeper will prefer something soft to medium on the firmness scale, so they don’t develop pressure points in their hips and shoulders. On the flip side of that, back sleepers may prefer something on the firmer side, so they don’t sink and contort their spine. So, it is helpful to consider your body type, preferred sleep position, and any health issues when shopping for a new mattress.

Which Type of Mattress Is Best?

The type of mattress that you find most comfortable will depend on your sleep position and body type. Memory foam and latex foam mattresses tend to be the most popular since they have the best customer reviews and ratings. Medium to medium-firm beds also come highly recommended since they are suitable for many sleep positions and body types.

What Are the Most Comfortable Mattresses?

What you find most comfortable will depend on your preferred firmness level, health concerns, body type, and sleeping habits. In terms of customer reviews, memory foam and latex foam mattresses show the highest satisfaction when it comes to comfort.

What Type Of Warranty Do Mattresses Have?

Most high-quality, bed in a box brands offer a 10-year warranty with their mattresses. They will cover any manufacturing defects found on the bed, but they will not cover normal wear and tear.

It will also be helpful to get a mattress with a reasonable sleep trial period and return policy. A sleep trial allows you to test out the bed for an extended period to ensure that it is right for you. A return policy enables you to return or exchange the mattress if you are not happy with it.

Above all, business owners should make their health and mental wellbeing a priority. Without a sound mind and body, it can be impossible to manage everything that comes with running a company. A more advanced bed that is suited to your needs will make it easy to get proper rest. At the end of a long day, you want to fall into bed knowing that your new mattress is going to support you and keep you cool all night.

