Some 42% of Generation Z and Millennials who follow influencers don’t know those influencers are actually Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI), according to a research by Fullscreen. In today’s world more and more influencers are used by companies to leverage their goods and services.

Unwittingly more than half (55%) have even made a purchase based on the recommendation of a CGI, and 53% have followed a brand.

Considering the growth of influencer marketing, the development of CGI influencers is not that surprising. This is because influencers affect the purchasing decisions of others as they are portrayed as authorities, knowledgeable and have a loyal following. Furthermore, they have a distinct niche, with whom they actively engage. This is done through regular posts about a particular topic on their platforms. This, in turn, generates large followings of enthusiastic, engaged people who pay close attention to their views.

What is CGI

Like their human equivalents, CGI influencers are bots that publish selfies and memes to reach out to customers on behalf of companies. Their near human like attributes has made them more authentic draw and interest to brands while avoiding rumors and scandals human influencers might be susceptible to.

Through their social media handles, CGI influencers are an odd mix of fiction and fact. They make themselves appear much more relatable to customers through their targeted messaging to drive sales.

Bots Vs. Humans

Celebrities were the original influencers, and continue to play the role of influencers despite waning influence. Being the face of a brand or their celebrity status doesn’t seem to cut it anymore. Nowadays more and more people are looking to influencers which they can relate to. They also want knowledgeable influencers with technical knowledge about products and services they are looking to purchase.

Social media and influencers have become people’s #1 go to place for information and shopping in the last decade. The research also found that ‘cuspers’ those between the ages of 19-25 follow an average of 25 influencers and at least 12 brands.

Why Are They Following CGIs

For those who are aware they follow CGIs, their needs vary. Among the reasons why Generation Zs and millennials follow CGIs is they are curious about the influencers’ stories (38%). Followed by their entertainment value (34%); wanting to know their creators (32%); getting helpful advice (32%); and shared passion points (31%).

And just like their human counterparts, the CGIs help customers make purchases (55%) and attend events (55%) more than their human counterparts. With almost equal percentages, they help promote brand loyalty (53%) and research brands and products (52%).

Even though the CGIs are impressive, there is some distinction, with humans gaining more favor across the board. Human influencers (41%) are viewed more as authentic compared to CGIs (23%). In terms of credibility, humans are twice as likely to gain trust with 30% of the respondents giving a nod towards human influencers.

When it comes to entertainment value, humans enjoy a wide appreciation factor with 44% compared to CGIs who have a 28% approval rating. As to being inspirational, humans have a marginal lead of 5% on CGIs at 27%.

Both Generation Zs and millennials believe full disclosure is of utmost importance. With 54% agreeing they want to know who is behind the façade of a CGI influencer. Moreover, they want to know which brand is behind a CGI influencer (42%). They say if brands want to tap into this emerging social influencer, they need to find a balance between intrigue and transparency.

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Small Business

If done right Artificial Intelligence (AI) can help small businesses save time and money by automating and optimizing routine processes and tasks. In today’s highly competitive market place businesses need to be both agile and competitive. For instance, AI can help small businesses to effectively delegate routine tasks such as processing orders with automation. Thus, freeing their workforce to focus on other resourceful or creative tasks.

AI or machine learning can help small businesses manage a wide array of business processes such as product development, sales, customer service and marketing. The costs do not necessarily have to be burdensome as there are ready-made solutions for small businesses.

AI does not only help bring efficiency but also provided valuable insights into your business processes. By helping integrate and analyze data you can easily generate sales forecasts, check inventories, check scheduling and other tasks.

The key to successfully incorporating AI into your business requires first understanding the needs of your company. Not all technology can ease your business processes. They might unintentionally complicate your operations.

Map out what AIs are in your industry and how they are impacting your business. See whether the investments in the AI have solid returns in the short, mid and long-term operation. At the same time, look into whether your staff can adapt to working with AI along with the learning curve in the event you decide to invest in AI.