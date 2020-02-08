An offer letter often includes things like the job title and description, compensation and benefits, and any terms or contingencies — but you aren’t limited to just those elements. As an employer, you can share important information, as well as add a personal touch to welcome your new potential employee to the fold.

To help highlight some options, we asked Young Entrepreneur Council members the following:

“What is one unusual, but potentially helpful, thing to include in an employee’s offer letter? Why would it help?”

Things to Add to Your Employee Offer Letters

1. Their Growth Trajectory

“Job applicants can’t wait to see the salary and benefits offered, but they may be more attracted to an opportunity knowing that they have bigger and clearer growth prospects. Some employers leave you stuck in a role for years while others actively work to provide you with professional development resources and a path to your next promotion. Share this in the offer letter to close more candidates.” ~ Firas Kittaneh, Zoma Mattress

2. Next Steps

“There’s nothing worse than the anxiety of starting work on a new project and not knowing what is going to happen next or what is expected of you. We like to include a short roadmap of what their first few months will look like to give them an idea, show them we’ve thought it through on our end, and also have a plan for ourselves — such as a week of onboarding, a first-month review, etc.” ~ Karl Kangur, Above House

3. Company Retreat Information

“One thing we like to mention in employee offer letters is our annual company retreat. Our company is remote, so our annual company retreat is important for getting our team members together in-person, building rapport and creating a strong company culture. Plus, it’s a great perk for our employees because they get an all-expenses paid trip to a five-star retreat each year.” ~ Thomas Griffin, OptinMonster

4. Unique Office Perks

“Job applicants will appreciate knowing if your office has unique perks, such as a pet-friendly environment. This helps applicants who want tangible incentives to come to the office. If they have a cat or dog and know that their manager is OK with having a small puppy or large Maine Coon kitten, they will feel more comfortable as a result. This also allows other employees to enjoy the ambiance.” ~ Patrick Barnhill, Specialist ID, Inc.

5. A Video From the Founders

“Job candidates today care about a lot more than just the salary and benefits. A custom video shout out from the CEO or founder can go a long way in welcoming new employees (and getting them to buy into the company’s vision, in addition to accepting the job). Take the extra five minutes and you’d be surprised the increase in offer acceptance.” ~ Dan Golden, BFO (Be Found Online)

6. A Positive Attitude

“The way you express yourself in an offer letter says much more than you think. Imagine holding a negative, discouraging tone, or even an unfriendly one. This would turn any candidate off from accepting that job. Make sure you speak in a professional, friendly tone that’s easy to receive.” ~ Stephanie Wells, Formidable Forms

7. Company Policies

“This might not sound like it’s something that would belong in an employee offer letter, but it deserves a place. Maybe not a complete list, but the ones most relevant to a new hire. That way, they have a better understanding of exactly what they’re getting into before they sign on the dotted line.” ~ Andrew Schrage, Money Crashers Personal Finance

8. Test Results

“The offer letter is another way of giving someone a contract. Attaching the employee’s test results are one good way to show how they performed and the very reason why they are receiving this offer. It might be unusual but definitely helpful in proving how much value the employee is going to have in the company.” ~ Daisy Jing, Banish

9. Core Values

“We add a core values agreement to our offer letter so potential employees get to evaluate if they embody the core values of the company. If they do not, they will naturally not make the cut and may even refuse the signing upfront — saving you the headache of having to source for other candidates if the current doesn’t work.” ~ David Henzel, LTVplus

10. Selectable Benefits

“You can offer your employee a selectable benefit. For example, after a year of employment they could receive a) money towards education enrichment, b) conference and event travel of their choice, or c) a financial benefit. Giving them the option to select the benefit they would like is a great incentive to increase the chance of them joining and stay at the company.” ~ Nicole Munoz, Nicole Munoz Consulting, Inc.

11. Explanation of Stock Options

“If extending a job offer with company stock options, include a brief introduction of how options work and various upside scenarios. This allows prospective employees to understand the full extent of the offer and feel an increased sense of pride and excitement in the opportunity. Whether as a cherry on top or to make up for a lower salary, understanding this part of their compensation is critical.” ~ Colton Gardner, Neighbor

12. Why They Impressed You

“Share why the candidate surprised and impressed you. If you can share something that may have seemed like an insignificant detail to others but was something very important and unique to them, they will remember and thank you for it.” ~ Jason Duff, SMALL NATION