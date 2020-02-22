Event in Chicago Examines How to Recruit Great Talent for Retail

According to the National Retail Federation, the average turnover rate in the retail industry is slightly above 60%. On the other hand, it is 15% for other industries.
The Leap TA: Retail event looks to tackle this problem with a two-day event addressing retail talent acquisition.
Speakers from Starbucks, IKEA, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Sleep Number and other major brands will address issues that affect their hiring process along with solutions.
Some of the sessions will look at how to transform traditional retail talent acquisition practices; becoming an employer of choice by overhauling your reputation; engaging candidates online and in-store and more.
In addition to hiring from outside, there will also be sessions on how to boost retention by better identifying and preparing internal candidates for potential new positions.
The Leap TA: Retail format uses Discovery, Develop and Action sessions to help attendees learn across the retail industry talent acquisition process.
The two-day event is going to be held in Chicago on May 19-20, 2020.
