Learn How Analytics Can Help Your Construction Business at this Event

The Associated General Contractors of America reports the construction industry employs more than 7 million people each year. Furthermore, it contributes $1.3 trillion worth of structure annually.
However, the industry has been lagging when it comes to analytics, which is preventing increased efficiency across the board.
Advanced Construction Analytics (ACA) 2020, looks to change that by helping construction companies of all sizes leverage analytics for smarter business decisions.
Chief technology officers, software developers, project engineer data analyzers, and technology integrators will be on hand to take companies to the era of construction data.
This year there will be a new and expanded two-track agenda along with a day focusing on reports and dashboards. This includes strategy, quality, visualization and Higher-Level Dashboard Possibilities with artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation.
Attendees will also learn how to effectively develop their own roadmap with practical case studies.
The two-day event will take place from April 27 to 29 in Dallas, Texas.
Click the red button and register by Friday, February 28, 2020, and you can save $300.
Image: Depositphotos.com