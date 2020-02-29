Learn More About Email Marketing at this Las Vegas Event

Email marketing is one of the most effective and cheapest ways to launch a campaign. According to eMarketer, in 2019 more than nine in 10 or 90.9% of Americans used email. And it goes on to say nine in 10 internet users also send emails regularly.

The goal of the EMAIL INNOVATIONS SUMMIT in Las Vegas is to more effectively use email and optimize your campaigns for even better ROI. After all, email still delivers the highest ROI in digital marketing.

The three-day event will teach you how to be more innovative with email using cutting edge acquisition techniques, email design, wearables and more.

In addition to real-world applications on how to use email more efficiently, there will also be a track for teaching you how to launch your own email consultancy. It will include integration from RFP to implementation, how to talk to your IT department and getting executive buy-in.

When you attend the summit, you will also get a 3-month complimentary membership to the oldest and most trusted community of email marketers in the world.

The summit is taking place from June 1 – 3, 2020.

