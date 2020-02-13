Fiverr, the online marketplace for freelance services, has announced the launch of a new service known as Logo Maker.

Logo Maker harnesses the power of AI and instantly matches businesses handmade logos made by Fiverr designers.

New Fiverr Logo Maker

The new Fiverr Logo Maker combines the power of artificial intelligence with the best of human design skills. So it streamlines the process involved with logo creation. Freelancers and other small businesses can find personalized, customized and original, handmade logos created by Fiverr sellers.

Sellers on the Fiverr platform will therefore have the chance to monetize their existing design portfolio. It allows them to produce hundreds of logo permutations and make them available to clients with AI-based tools developed by Fiverr.

The AI-based service counters an often-negative narrative. It criticizes AI technology for replacing the need for humans. And therefore limiting jobs.

For from replacing jobs, Fiverr’s Logo Maker service flips that narrative. It shows how, when used correctly, AI technology can unleash human creativity. As a result, it helps freelancers and small businesses monetize their creative talent.

How It Helps Your Business

In a press statement about the launch, Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO of Fiverr, commented on how AI can support and enhance human capabilities.

“The idea that artificial intelligence will eliminate many jobs in the future is outdated. Automation will not displace human imagination and creativity, rather, the technology’s impact will be in supporting and enhancing fundamental human capabilities. The future of work is one where AI supports more people, to create more with less effort.

“As a company that puts our community first, we believe our approach to building smart AI tools not only supports their efforts in delivering exceptional work, but also bolsters their opportunities for work and potential earning,” Kaufman says.

With the AI-powered Logo Maker system, relevant and effective logos for businesses can be created for businesses in just a few clicks.

Logo Maker can also provide businesses with complete branding packages within just a few seconds. Customers will be able to download branding files to be used on their websites, social media and other marketing platforms.

The Logo Maker service also enables buyers to work with the designer who created their original logo template. They work on improvements to the logo that can’t be achieved through AI.

Fiverrs’ Logo Maker offers an example of how AI can benefit human freelance designers. It harnesses creative thinking and social interaction to provide freelancers with the opportunity to monetize their skills and ultimately earn more.