New York Tech Event Introduces Emerging Products to Business Leaders

With 2020 fully underway, next-generation advances in technology are being introduced with new innovation across different industries.
TECHSPO New York 2020 is a technology expo specifically created to bring industry leaders and innovators to showcase next-generation tech and emerging products.
If you are a small business owner looking to get that competitive edge, this expo will have Internet, Mobile, AdTech, MarTech & SaaS Technology exhibitors.
In addition to showcasing the technology, TECHSPO also provides training in Artificial Intelligence, Video Marketing Master Class, Magnifying Your Brand on LinkedIn, the impact of data in business and much more.
The expo will have developers, technology providers, marketers, designers, brands, innovators and evangelists showcasing the latest innovations.
Leading brands in finance, food and beverage, insurance, retail, technology, and other industries have participated in previous TECHSPO New York. Accenture, Adobe, Allstate, Apple, Chase, Dell, eBay, IBM, HP, and Google are but a small sample.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
