A new browser extension allows small businesses to build contact lists from social media and websites in seconds. Nimble Prospector 2.0 also lets you target businesses using company profiles and manage relationships. As a result, you can gather actionable insights when you’re on the go. Or from wherever you work.

Nimble Prospector Update

Small Business Trends contacted Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble, to find out how this upgrade makes the CRM experience for SMBs more efficient.

Corrals Data

First off, it corrals a lot of data business folks need into one digital pen. As a result, Nimble Prospector 2.0 is about focusing those information paths and pulling them together.

“Most business professionals don’t spend their time in their CRMs. They work in their inbox and social media,” Ferrara says.

For example, they’re sorting through company websites, third-party applications and social media sites. That takes time.

Existing Contact Records

“The new Nimble Prospector 2.0 makes it easy for people to access and update existing contact records and create new ones without having to interrupt their work, open a new tab, log into their CRM, and type all the information in.”

It tackles another one of the tasks most small business owners and employees hate—data entry. This update makes it easy for folks to access existing contacts and update them or create new ones in only seconds. Nimble Prospector 2.0 also keeps the info current and useful.

Existing Duplicates

Ferrara explains:

“We make it easy to keep the data clean by surfacing existing duplicates and allowing users to merge them from anywhere they might be on the internet.”

Nimble Prospector 2.0 is designed for a wide swath of small business people. For example, the list includes SMB owners, sales professionals and entrepreneurs as well as just about any customer facing team members. Even groups in bigger organizations can see the benefit.

There are some big advantages for everyone. First and foremost is the user-friendliness. With Nimble Prospector 2.0, you can log notes, create deals and tasks, attach files, and setup follow-ups.

Hover Over Names

“SMBs can simply hover over any name anywhere on the internet. And Nimble Prospector will help them create a new contact record or add existing contacts to an actionable list.”

You can get in touch with existing contacts anywhere. And there’s more. For example, the contact discovery feature lets people find the phone numbers and email addresses of their top prospects. Nimble Prospector 2.0 also lets you access a history of all the interactions with any contact.

A Wide Net

The product casts a wide net business will find efficient.

“Most of our competitors only have plugins for Gmail,” Ferrara says. “Nimble is the only CRM that allows you to work everywhere you engage: in Outlook, Gmail, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, any website, or third-party SaaS apps.”

You can decide via a live profile if you want to add contact records into your database. As a result, it’s another big timesaver. And another reason to consider this product.

Big Plans

There are some other big future plans for Nimble that small businesses should be paying attention to. For example, the company is working on making it even more useful for business teams. And they’re putting together integrations for G suite and the Microsoft family of products like Office 365 and others.

“Integrating with these apps makes it easy for business teams to customize Nimble to suit their unique needs and help them grow their business,” Ferrara says.

Cost

Nimble CRM is priced at $25 per user per month. It costs $19 per user/month if paid annually. The Nimble Prospector browser plugin can be downloaded here.