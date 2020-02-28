Top Story: What Your Small Business Can Learn from Apple

How does one of the largest and most recognized companies in the world (Apple) make its money? More importantly how has it stayed on top for all these years?

In this week’s roundup, an infographic by SellYourMac goes beyond asking how Apple makes its money. It looks at how Steve Job created a culture of dominance. According to the infographic, it is by creating great designs, high quality products, exceptional marketing, bold leadership and innovation.

These are all concepts any small business can follow in order to keep a company growing and remain a leader.

To go along with theme of longevity, the roundup also looks at the oldest companies in the world. Would you believe there is a company in Japan that is 1,428 years old? How can you build a company with the same longevity?

The weekly roundup highlights articles that show small business owners how their companies too can realize great potential. While you are at it, take a look at the rest of the news in the roundup.

Success Stories

Creative Selection – Inside Apple’s Design Process During the Golden Age

Creative Selection Steve Jobs is a business icon whose influence beyond his company Apple is still felt today. Much was written about him and his legacy after his death, and since Jobs’ passing Apple has transitioned into a new era under current CEO Tim Cook.

How Apple Makes Its Money

Apple is a brand with instant name recognition. And this recognition is responsible for making it the first U.S. publicly traded company to reach a market value of one trillion dollars. How Apple Makes Its Money So, how does Apple make its money? A new infographic from SellYourMac asks this very same question.

What Are the Oldest Companies in the World?

When entrepreneurs start a business, their goal is for it to keep running forever. With that in mind, have you ever wondered about the oldest company in the world? A new and incredible infographic (with some great graphics) from Businessfinancing.co.UK thoroughly answers that question.

Finance

Things Every Small Business Owner Needs to Know About the SECURE Act

The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act (SECURE) is part of the government’s spending bill that includes numerous provisions intended to strengthen retirement security across the country. It is designed to open up opportunities to segments of the workforce that was previously not covered in retirement plans.

Management

How Leaders Can Better Track the Health of Their SMBs

The first quarter of the new year is a time to set goals and implement changes that will transform your business and help you achieve even greater success in the year to come. But while setting lofty goals is nice, executive leaders must also consider how they will keep track of business health in 2020.

Sales

Motivational Sales Quotes to Inspire You

Sales is a challenging vocation. But if you keep yourself and your team fired up, the rewards can be awesome. So how do you get motivated? Is it with upbeat music? Or some exercise? Maybe a few words of praise? How about some motivational sales quotes to inspire success! Success is dependent on the drive and attitude of each individual salesperson.

Startup Stories

Why was Philadelphia the Perfect Place to Launch Hospitality Tech Startup xtraCHEF?

Philadelphia’s culinary and hospitality scenes are booming. In fact, VISIT PHILADELPHIA and the James Beard Foundation have even announced a special partnership to drive foodies to the city. Here’s more proof. xtraCHEF is a cloud-based, mobile-friendly restaurant management tool based there.

Other Small Business News

29% of Small Businesses Will Start a Website This Year

Kudos if you have a website for small your business because many small business owners still don’t have websites for their businesses. According to the latest survey from Visual Objects, about one-third of small businesses (29%) plan to begin using websites for the first time in 2020. Needless to say, a good website can work like a well-oiled machine to generate leads.

Only 32% of Consumers Feel Comfortable About Private Companies Using Facial Recognition

Only 32% of consumers feel comfortable about having their face scanned by private companies. This means a significant majority aren’t at ease with companies using facial recognition. Facial Recognition Statistics The stats come from a study by the business app recommendation engine, GetApp. The survey asked 487 US consumers about their views on facial recognition technology.

Diverse Small Businesses are More Successful, Data Shows

Employees in your small business often have a direct impact on your business success. If you have a diverse team on board, your business is more likely to be successful. According to the latest data compiled by SCORE in the form of an infographic, small businesses having diverse teams are more innovative and better perform financially.

PRO Act That Threatens Freelancers Nationwide Passes US House

The controversial Protecting the Right to Organize Act (Pro-Act) passed by Congress continues to divide opinions with critics claiming it would tilt the playing field in favor of labor unions at the expense of employers and employees. The bill passed 224–194 with 12 not voting on February 6 mostly along party lines.

69% of Employees Say Working at Home Improves Their Mental Health

Today 69% of employees in the United States say working at home improves their mental health. And a whopping 90.4% of employees believe working flexible hours can help with their mental health. Almost half of employees (46%) say they don’t feel like they have enough support at work. That specifically applies to their mental health. A separate study by FlexJobs, reiterates the benefits.

20% of Remote Workers Struggle with Loneliness

More people are working remotely and in most cases they are doing it alone. This is responsible for 20% of remote workers saying they struggle with loneliness. This according to the 2020 State of Remote Work Report by Buffer and AngelList.

Small Business Operations

Does Your Small Business Create a Personal Prison or Provide Financial Freedom?

For many small business owners, starting a business is a dream of financial freedom; doing what they love and working when they want. Unfortunately, more often, it becomes a personal prison where they are required to work more hours than any job and serve customers they dislike.

eCommerce

Amazon Seller Certifications Highlight Women and Veteran Owned Small Businesses

There are currently more than 8 million sellers on the Amazon Marketplace, with nearly 120,000 signing up just in the past year. This makes it one of the most popular spots for small business owners and side hustlers to make money online. But it also makes it one of the most difficult places to really stand out.