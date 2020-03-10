10 Important Activities for Online Small Business Owners

Getting a brand new business off the ground requires a lot of work, creative problem solving, and strategy. It can also help to seek out expert advice from people who have been there before. If you’re thinking about starting a business or are in the early days of doing so, check out the valuable insights below from members of the online small business community.

Brainstorm and Evaluate Business Ideas

The right idea can make or break your business. From coming up with your initial launch idea to new concepts for marketing or developing products, it’s important to always brainstorm new ideas. Learn how by reading this Crowdspring post by Katie Lundin.

Find Freelance Writing Gigs Online

If you want to start a business as a freelance writer, it can help to first search for recurring jobs online. In this Moss Media post, Alice Mansley shares a list of some of the top sites you can use to look for work. BizSugar members also commented on the post here.

Learn the Benefits of a Subchapter S Corporation

When you’re first starting a business, it’s important to consider the pros and cons of every structure. A subchapter S corporation is one option that might appeal to some entrepreneurs. Nellie Akalp of CorpNet details the pros and cons you should know in this post.

Consider Allowing Employees to Work Remotely

Finding a physical location and creating an office where your employees can work has traditionally been an important part of getting a new business off the ground. However, letting employees work remotely can also be a beneficial option. And it may even appeal to potential employees. Learn more in this GetResponse post by Oskar Markiewicz.

Benefit from an Ecommerce Chatbot

If you’re starting an ecommerce business, you need to set up a website that supports your customers throughout the shopping experience. A chatbot can be a big part of that. You can read all about the benefits in this SMB CEO post by Ivan Widjaya.

Deepen Engagement with Your Marketing

As you create your marketing plan, creating authentic engagement with your audience should always be the ultimate goal. To accomplish that, you may need to rethink how you consider emotions. Read thoughts on the topic in this Marketing Land post by Jade Bunke.

Learn How to Influence People

The ability to influence people is key for any entrepreneur. This skill helps you better sell to customers, motivate team members, and connect with others in your industry. So how can you develop this skill if you’re new to the business world? This Smallbiztechnology.com post by Matt Shealy includes some details.

Start a Money-Making Blog

A blog isn’t always just a marketing tool. It can also help you earn an income or serve as a major cornerstone of your business. If you’re looking to start a blog-based business in 2020, read this Money @ 30 post by Kyle Burbank for tips. Then head to the BizSugar community to see what members think.

Get Ready for Tax Filing

All businesses need to file their taxes — even those that are relatively new. Keeping your books in order and understanding the requirements can help your company get off to a strong financial start. In this post on the Acuity blog, Chris Chapman shares a checklist that can help you this tax season.

Figure Out Your Site Structure and Internal Linking

Creating a structure for your new business website can help you create an experience that makes sense for customers. But it can also be beneficial for SEO purposes. In this Search Engine Journal post, Jesse McDonald discusses the effects that site structure and internal linking can have.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.