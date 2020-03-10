10 Tips for Improving Your Small Business Marketing Through Content and Visuals

Every small business’s marketing strategy is going to look a bit different. But no matter your industry or niche, it’s always important to make your messaging stand out with quality visuals and/or content. To step up your game in this area, here are some tips and insights from members of the online small business community.

Get More Followers on Instagram

Your amazing Instagram content is only going to make a big impact on your business if there are enough people who actually see it. The best way to make sure people see your posts regularly is to increase your base of followers. This Search Engine Journal post by Kristi Kellogg includes 22 proven strategies for doing just that.

Know The Latest Web Design Trends

If you’re thinking about updating your website this year, understanding trends in the industry can help you create a design that’s current and helpful for customers. In this Crowdspring post, Katie Lundin details some of the biggest web design trends that businesses should be aware of in 2020.

Consider the Four Big Types of Marketing

Most businesses need to diversify their marketing efforts with a few different platforms and strategies. Familiarizing yourself with all the big options can help you make an informed decision. So read this No Passive Income post by Erik Emanuelli to learn more about some of the big options. Then head to the BizSugar community to see what members are saying about the post.

Build a Good Online Marketing Strategy with Customer Feedback

Whether you’re changing up your website design or social media strategy, the ultimate goal is probably to make a bigger impact on customers. So why not consult your market when making changes? Ivan Widjaya of Biz Penguin explores how customer feedback can help your marketing strategy in this post.

See Conversion Rates Rise with a Content Upgrade

In order to get more people to sign up for your email list or other opt-ins that could help you close sales, you need to offer real value in return. Content upgrades can be a powerful tool in this area. To learn more about making the most of these pieces of content, read this Content Marketing Institute post by Chris Collins.

Leverage WhatsApp as Part of Your Marketing Strategy

Tons of brands use Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to reach potential customers. But fewer have chosen to leverage WhatsApp, despite tons of potential customers spending time on the app. To change that for your business, check out this Social Media HQ post by Christian Zilles.

Organize Your Content Like a Pro

If you want to make the most of content marketing for your business, you need an easy way to keep track of all the different content you’ve created. In this Process Street post, Thom James Carter goes over some content management tools and processes you can use to stay on top of things.

Never Run Out of Content Ideas

A solid content marketing strategy requires tons of unique ideas. It’s normal for marketers to run out of inspiration from time to time. But this Blogging Brute post by Mike Allton features an interview with one content marketer who shares how he keeps the ideas flowing. BizSugar members also commented on the post here.

Find the Right Tools for Your Design Projects

Even if you don’t run a design business, there are probably graphics and visual elements you need to support your online marketing efforts. In this DIY Marketers post, Ivana Taylor shares a review of a tool that online marketers should know.

Choose the Right Colors for Your Direct Mail Strategy

Opportunities abound online. However direct mail still helps businesses make a major impact. Begin by choosing the right visual elements. Check out this Target Marketing post. In it, Summer Gould discusses some of the color schemes businesses might consider. And details what each of them bring to the table.

