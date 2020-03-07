Chicago Event Tackles Customer Experience Issues

One of the key factors for improving how your customers see you in today’s digital ecosystem is by improving the Customer Experience (CX). To make this happen you need to listen to what they are saying.

Applied Marketing Science (AMS) is holding the next open-enrollment session of “Listening to the Voice of the Customer” to teach just how you can do this.

The training workshop will introduce you to the Voice of the Customer market research with the goal of accelerating innovation in business-to-business markets.

Using a live and interactive format with hands-on activities and practice exercises to build skills, the workshop will expose you to the latest techniques in machine learning and journey mapping.

Whether you are a B2C or B2B business, listening to what your customers say and acting on it will make your company that much more successful.

The training workshop will take place on October 7-8, 2020 at the University Club of Chicago.

Click the red button and register. While you are at it, enter the SMALLBIZ discount code and save $100.

