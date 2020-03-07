Chicago Event Tackles Customer Experience Issues

One of the key factors for improving how your customers see you in today’s digital ecosystem is by improving the Customer Experience (CX). To make this happen you need to listen to what they are saying.
Applied Marketing Science (AMS) is holding the next open-enrollment session of “Listening to the Voice of the Customer” to teach just how you can do this.
The training workshop will introduce you to the Voice of the Customer market research with the goal of accelerating innovation in business-to-business markets.
Using a live and interactive format with hands-on activities and practice exercises to build skills, the workshop will expose you to the latest techniques in machine learning and journey mapping.
Whether you are a B2C or B2B business, listening to what your customers say and acting on it will make your company that much more successful.
The training workshop will take place on October 7-8, 2020 at the University Club of Chicago.
Click the red button and register. While you are at it, enter the SMALLBIZ discount code and save $100.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
“Listening to the Voice of the Customer” Course
October 07, 2020, Chicago, Ill.
Join Applied Marketing Science (AMS) for the next open-enrollment session of “Listening to the Voice of the Customer,” our acclaimed training workshop. Participants should expect to leave the session ready to execute VOC at their own companies.
Discount Code
SMALLBIZ ($100 off)
More Events
- The Responsible Business Summit New York 2020
March 16, 2020, Brooklyn, NY
- ACES Summit
March 17, 2020, Washington, D.C.
- The Responsible Business Summit New York 2020
March 17, 2020, Brooklyn, NY
- LEAP HR: Life Sciences West
April 20, 2020, San Francisco, Calif.
- Advancing Construction Analytics 2020
April 27, 2020, Dallas, Texas
- National Small Business Week
May 03, 2020, Online
- Advancing Preconstruction 2020
May 04, 2020, Las Vegas, Nev.
- TECHSPO New York 2020
May 07, 2020, New York City, NY
- LEAP TA: Retail 2020
May 19, 2020, Chicago, Ill.
- TECHSPO Houston 2020
May 20, 2020, Houston, Texas
- Sales Cruise 2020
May 23, 2020, Baltmore, Md.
- DigiMarCon Caribbean 2020 – Digital Marketing Conference At Sea
May 23, 2020, Baltimore, Md.
- Machine Learning Week Las Vegas 2020
May 31, 2020, Las Vegas, Nev.
- Predictive Analytics World for Business Las Vegas 2020
May 31, 2020, Las Vegas, Nev.
- Marketing Analytics Summit – Las Vegas 2020
June 01, 2020, Las Vegas, Nev.
- Digital Growth Unleashed – Las Vegas 2020
June 01, 2020, Las Vegas, Nev.
- Email Innovations Summit – Las Vegas 2020
June 01, 2020, Las Vegas, Nev.
- DigiMarCon West 2020 – Digital Marketing Conference & Exhibition
June 10, 2020, Santa Monica, Calif.
- TECHSPO Los Angeles 2020
June 10, 2020, Santa Monica, Calif.
- DigiMarCon Midwest 2020 – Digital Marketing Conference & Exhibition
June 17, 2020, Chicago, Ill.
More Contests
This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.
You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.
Image: Depositphotos.com