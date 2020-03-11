23% Feel Unsafe at Their Coworking Space

As more people work remotely, they are doing so from different places. And one of those places is a coworking space. So, what are the challenges users of these spaces face when they work there?

According to a new survey from Clutch, safety is one of the issues. Almost a quarter or 23% of the respondents in the survey say they don’t feel safe. Moreover, 88% experience different types of challenges.

In the report, Clutch says there are more than 20,000 coworking spaces in the world. And as more companies send their workforce to work in these spaces, they should address the challenges they are facing.

Titled, “6 Challenges of Coworking Spaces” the report looks at each issue with a workaround for the problem.

Coworking Challenges Survey Results

The survey for the report asked 500 coworking employees across the U.S. to find out challenges they experience in coworking spaces.

When it comes to where they prefer to work, only one-third of coworking employees (33%) would prefer to work in their coworking space. Another 39% prefer to work remotely and 28% want to do so in a traditional office. The data points out the growing trend is heading towards working outside of the office.

Top 6 Coworking Challenges

Distractions and noise (48%) Lack of privacy (48%) Limited space (39%) Insufficient equipment (31%) Inability to personalize workspace (31%) Security/safety issues (23%)

Distraction and Noise

While this doesn’t necessarily mean a coworking space, it is one of the growing options for people who want an alternative option to just working from home. After all, working from home all the time has been associated with loneliness and other mental issues

Almost half of the respondents (48%) say distraction and noise are a problem. As with any open space with a number of people, the noise will be a distraction.

Clutch suggests for businesses who send their employees into such a space to invest in noise-canceling headphones. Finding companies that offer quiet spaces is also a great option.

Limited Privacy

The issue of privacy comes in with the same 48% of respondents as distraction and noise. According to the report, employees need privacy to succeed even when they’re working as teams.

The suggestion is to add privacy screens between desks if it is allowed. Some coworking spaces also have single-person booths for people who want to be alone for some time.

Small Space

The goal of a coworking space is to have as many people working there as possible. With 39% of the respondents saying space is an issue, this can be a real challenge.

The only solution to this problem is finding an operator with a large enough space to accommodate the needs of your employee.

Not Enough Equipment

If a coworking space is not adequately equipped, it makes it that much more difficult to be efficient. Thirty-one percent of the respondents say insufficient equipment is a reality.

Before you sign your contract with an operator make sure to look at the number of outlets they have, the quality of the chairs, internet speed, copy machines, printers, cleaning service and more.

Not Able to Personalize Workspace

Many individuals and businesses use coworking spaces. This means most companies have strict policies when it comes to personalizing the space. However, with a long enough contract, it is possible to make some arrangements.

With enough desks as part of your unit, you can assign desks to your employees and allow them to personalize them with pictures, memorabilia and other trinkets.

Security and Safety

The security and safety issue affects both personal and physical things as well as intellectual property. The 23% who say security and safety are a concern points out a number of issues.

They worry about Wi-Fi and shared connectivity, leaving computers in the office overnight, and working late at night. With many coworking spaces running 24/7, the problem is very real.

Inspect the space to make sure it has surveillance cameras, alarms, and security guards to make your employees safer.

Bottom Line On Coworking Challenges

Clutch ends the report by saying you shouldn’t avoid coworking spaces because of the above challenges. With enough research, you can find a space that can solve all of these and other problems.

According to Coworking Resources, there will be 25,968 spaces around the world by 2022. This is a jump of almost 6,000 units in just two years. So, operators will get better by providing more space, privacy, security and equipment.

In the meantime, if you don’t find a location near you with all the features you want, ask the operator if they can add them for you.