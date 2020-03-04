Some businesses focus on selling a quality product for a specific audience. Others focus on social or charitable causes. The family company Autsome Brushes does a bit of both. They sell paint brushes and raise money for autism awareness.

A recent diagnosis helped to shape the company’s goal. Read all about the company and its mission in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Sells paint brushes and raises money for autism awareness.

Founder Alexis Wood told Small Business Trends, “Autsome Brushes was designed to bridge the gap between those who are unfamiliar with autism and those who are diagnosed with autism.”

Business Niche

Focusing on the cause.

Wood explains, “Autsome Brushes donates a 5% portion of their revenue, to various non-profit organizations that provide support to individuals diagnosed with autism.”

How the Business Got Started

Combining multiple passions.

Wood’s daughter was diagnosed with autism in 2018. The family was already full of professional painters. So they decided to combine both passions into one business.

Biggest Win

Expanding their customer base.

The company now ships their products to 18 different states and countries.

Biggest Risk

Choosing an established industry.

Wood said the biggest challenge was starting up, “when there are others out there that have much more exposure and time in the business than us.”

What They’d Do with an Extra $100,000

Supporting their cause even more.

Wood said they would like, “to start a sensory art studio for children diagnosed with autism.”

What Sets Their Products Apart

Custom brush designs.

Wood explains, “We design our brushes ourselves and have incorporated a puzzle piece into our logo, in which puzzle pieces represent the symbol for autism.”

* * * * *