New Forbes8 eSummit Going on in the Midst of Mass Event Cancellations

Adapt and evolve. If there is any group of people that live by this credo, it is entrepreneurs. For example, just take a look at the Forbes8 Digital Summit.

Coronavirus is responsible for the cancellation of hundreds of conferences. As a result, you need to adapt? Find alternative methods to bring speakers and attendees together. Thanks to today’s digital ecosystem, you can have a global conference, if you choose to do so.

Forbes8 eSummit

Forbes8 eSummit on Business Resiliency is going to bring speakers together. As a result, it helps businesses navigate and communicate during the current pandemic.

In this summit, speakers will be addressing How to Be Remotely Innovative; Leadership in Disruptive Times; How to Network Remotely, Build Your Brand Virtually and Lead Remote Teams.

The founder of Non-Obvious Company, Rohit Bhargava; small business expert, Barry Moltz; Charlene Li, Author and Founder at Altimeter Group; Goldie Chan, Founder at Warm Robots are some of the speakers at the four-hour summit.

Each 15 to 20-minute session will focus on areas businesses need to address as they start working remotely. However, the lessons from the summit are not only for the coronavirus crisis. You can apply them anytime. For example, as more people look to work remotely, understanding the technology and skillsets to manage this workforce is essential for business owners.

Forbes8

The goal of Forbes8 is to provide entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs around the world access to opportunity. For example, it helps by supporting, resourcing, impacting, inspiring and equipping each stage of their journey.

The Forbes8 Digital Summit on Business Resiliency is going to be held on Friday, March 20, 12:00 PM EST – 4:00 PM EST. Best of all it is free. So register here and join the summit.

The content will be recorded and available for registered attendees For example, it includes those who couldn’t attend live on the Forbes8 app — along with a 7-day free trial.

