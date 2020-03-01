Can Incfile Really Help You Form a New LLC for Free?

Filing costs for forming an LLC range from under $100 to several hundred dollars depending on the state. And that’s just the beginning. Then there’s paperwork and attorney’s fees that add up. And a host of other ongoing requirements. Still, stats point to the fact thousands of people start businesses every year. Cutting costs is always a priority for startups and more established SMBs that want to take this plunge.

That’s where Incfile comes in.

Infile.com and Free LLC Services

Incfile.com LLC is an American document filing service focusing on forming business entities. They offer LLC formation, a registered agent, compliance, and startup services in one place. All for $0 plus the state fee to start.

Small Business Trends contacted Dustin Ray who leads business development and growth initiatives at Incfile to explain how this service works.

The Company has a Team of Experts

“Incfile removes barriers to getting businesses started,” he says. “We use technology to streamline the process and have cultivated a team of experts. It’s easier than ever to get started and grow a big idea into a healthy business.”

Here’s how it works. There are three steps. First find the right entity for your enterprise from the drop-down menu. You select your state the same way.

“Second, you choose the package that is most suitable for your business needs,” Ray says. “There are three options available.”

All the documents that get filed are backed up in digital format.It’s another way that this service takes the anxiety of incorporation off your shoulders.

“Finally, you tell us about your business. By completing the online order forms and providing information about your enterprise, we can recommend the services that will best suit you.”

Helping Small Business Owners

To date they have helped over 250,000 entrepreneurs and small business owners.

You get a registered agent with Incfile. Sorting through incorporation can be confusing and overwhelming. This company offers a nationwide agent service. They act as a legal buffer in the event your LLC needs them. Annual reports and business tax filing are other services offered.

The company files all your articles with the state your business is in. When returned, they are made available online.

Other Advantages

One of the other advantages here is being able to get a variety of digital services under one roof.

“Incfile is the one-stop-shop for entrepreneurs,” Ray says. “We started off in 2004 with just LLC formation but now we’ve grown.”

Startup Services

He talks about the other options they provide.

“It’s our full suite of startup services that really set us apart. We’ve got our entrepreneurs covered. Incfile helps business owners get started and succeed. ”

So, what kind of small businesses should be interested?

Help with Personal Liability

First, any business looking to limit their personal liability should consider getting on board.

“Solopreneurs and small teams that wear many hats in the business and who are seeking to put more focus in sales, marketing, and hiring are another category,” Ray says.

Finally, businesses looking for services to help them as they grow should look at Incfile.