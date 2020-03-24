In March 2020, Hello Alice, launched its Business for All movement. The site provides step-by-step guides. You also find expert resources and collaborative communities of fellow entrepreneurs. And all on its small business accelerator platform.

In the wake of the coronavirus (COVD-19) pandemic, Hello Alice has subsequently launched a resource platform designed to help businesses and workers impacted by COVID-19.

Hello Alice Launches Business for All

Through the Business for All movement, Hello Alice provides $200,000 in mentorship, grants and advocacy to small business owners. The support is open to all small businesses, regardless of sector or industry, and is especially geared towards the ‘New Majority’, namely women, people of color, veterans, entrepreneurs with disabilities, and LGBTQ entrepreneurs.

The Business for All platform is designed to encourage and ‘lift up’ thousands of small business owners. As well as applying for up to $200,000 in business grants, business owners can receive mentorship and engage with many high-profile leaders such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Kristen Bell, Rebecca Minkoff, and others.

Collaborate with Other Small Businesses

Small businesses can collaborate with small business owners and nonpartisan policymakers through listening sessions and roundtables on issues that are critical to small business growth and success.

Small Biz Trends spoke to Elizabeth Core, a co-founder and president of Hello Alice. At Alice, Elizabeth Gore leads the overall growth of the company through enterprise sales and marketing.

In a telephone interview, she told us that Hello Alice was “extremely proud” to launch Business for All.

“Business for All is for all small business, providing resources curated specifically to a business’s industry and their stage of growth,” she said.

Covid-19 Makes Things More Challenging

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and the challenging impact it is having on small businesses across the United States, Hello Alice recently launched a resource platform dedicated specifically to helping small businesses through the uncertain and challenging times the COVID-19 outbreak has created.

With the COVID-19 Business Resource Center the Hello Alice team is working with partners to provide financial support to small businesses, as well as help in navigating government programs, finding enterprise discounts and virtual events and employers can support employees.

Elizabeth Gore told Small Business Trends, “We built the COVID-19 Business Resource Center because our site was inundated. It is vital small businesses know what support is available to them during this challenging time.”

The COVID-19 Business Resource Center allows small businesses to receive access to financial support, assistance with personnel issues and other help. It also helps manage teams remotely. And you can review government issued resources and pause or stop operations.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate. But support builds for small businesses every day. And the COVID-19 Business Center commits to sharing this support. They hope to help as many small businesses and entrepreneurs as possible.