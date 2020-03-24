Are Holographs the Future of Business Conferences?

Have you seen the hologram of President Reagan, maybe Tupac’s concert? Well, the technology has gotten much better and it is now being used to hold conferences and meetings by businesses.

Considering the events of the past couple of weeks, this a technology everyone will want in their homes as soon as it becomes affordable. And eventually, it will be. But in the meantime, companies can hold virtual events to reach millions amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. And more moving forward.

Holographic Conferences

Why will this technology become more of a reality moving forward? In this particular case, because major tech conferences, including Google I/O, Facebook’s F8 event, Mobile World Congress, SXSW, and Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) have been canceled. Not to mentions the thousands of other conferences that aren’t going to be taking place.

And this has created a huge opportunity for this industry. One of the companies ready to pounce on this opportunity is DVEholographics (DVE). According to DEV, business conferences generate more than a trillion dollars in direct spending annually. Forbes also says this is part of a trillion-dollar 3D telepresence goldmine.

However, as cost keeps coming down, even small businesses will eventually be able to afford the technology. This will not only allow them to hold their own conferences but also use it as a business model. Just like DVE, small business owners will also be able to provide holographic communication and services.

As Steve McNelley, CEO of DVE, said in the emailed press release, organizations now have a virtualized event alternative. This he says will enable them to think big and create quality productions for their events. Adding, “It is now obvious that what we do is vital to connect people and may become, in part, a new normal.”

This new normal is going to be permanent as more people work remotely and companies acquire talent from all corners of the globe.

DVEholographics

The patented technology DVE uses is part of almost two decades of development in holographic displays and communications. The realistic nature of the images has resulted in companies from DreamWorks to Microsoft, Cisco, MIT, HP, Goldman Sachs, Samsung, and many other Fortune 500 companies using DVE.

DVEholographics offers a range of holographic solutions to address different streaming needs. Whether it is an HDR Studio Stage or the Immersive Podium, the company provides holographic communication for multiple applications.

The DVE technology includes Holographic Collaboration; Augmented Reality Meetings; Meeting Room Solutions; Personal Office Solutions and more.

You can be at a virtual conference, meeting, lecture, concert, promotion or any other event and you’re your audience will think you are there in person. This adds tremendous value and credibility to your brand.

Can a Small Business Afford Holographic Conferences?

The answer to that question will depend on the size of your company and the resources available to you. But if you can afford it, it is a tremendous piece of technology.

Like all business purchases, it has to make sense for your company. If you have a marketing, PR, event production, or entertainment firm the investment in holographic conferences can definitely make sense. Because the novelty of the technology alone will attract new customers to your business.

If on the other hand, you are in a different industry, you have to seriously assess the value it will deliver. In this case, waiting for the price to come down might be the best option. This, however, doesn’t mean you can’t use similar technologies to better communicate with your employees, customers, partners, and vendors.