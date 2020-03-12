Hootsuite Launches Social Listening Tool Geared for Small Businesses

Do you dream about knowing what your consumers are doing, feeling, and thinking pertinent to your brand? If yes, then the latest social listening tool from Hootsuite can help you do so.

Hootsuite recently launched its new listening solution Insights Powered by Brandwatch. With this tool, small businesses can have better consumer intelligence. What’s more, businesses can use it to understand how they are being perceived on social media, enabling them to better plan social media marketing strategies to grow.

Needless to say, social media is a popular way for small businesses to build brand awareness, increase sales, and offer quick customer support. This is the reason why 73% of small businesses invest in social media marketing. Furthermore, social media is the top way for small businesses to get customers over the holiday shopping season.

Hootsuite Insights can help you know what customers are saying about you on social media and explore relevant topics online. Consequently, you can better plan your social media marketing strategy with this tool.

How Hootsuite Insights Can Help Small Businesses

Millions of customer conversations are happening on social media. So if you want to stay on top of trends, you need to make social media strategies with confidence. And Hootsuite Insights powered by BrandWatch can help you do that.

The following are the three key benefits small businesses can reap from using Hootsuite Insights:

Social Listening

With this tool, you can analyze millions of real-time conversations happening online. You can know what customers are doing, feeling, and thinking pertinent to your small business.

What’s more, you can set alerts for any unusual spikes in brand sentiment. As a result, you can know if any customer complaint going viral. So Hootsuite Insights can help you protect your reputation online.

Winning Conversations

Qualified users can explore and track specific topics online with this tool, meaning you can reach conversations that matter to your business. Also, Hootsuite Insights can help you identify thought leaders and brand advocates.

So you can have winning conversations with this tool whether you are going to launch a new product or making a social media plan to grow your existing products.

Competitor Edge

The newly launched innovation will allow you to measure risks and opportunities as you track brand sentiment in realtime. So Hootsuite Insights can enable you to keep your competitive edge.

Hootsuite VP of Corporate Marketing, Henk Campher, said in a prepared statement, “Social media produces emotional data that marketers are using to gain insights into what their customers are saying, what products they’re looking for, and the type of conversations that brands can engage with,”

“These insights go beyond just marketing, providing value to product teams and helping the entire organization mature and become more attuned to the human dimension of customer experience. This is emotional data driving smart customer engagement,” he continued.

The Need for Data-driven Social Media Marketing

Be it LinkedIn, Facebook, or any other social media platform, each one is crowded with conversations.

Therefore, you cannot expect results from just coming up catchy copy and posting funny gifs on social media. Instead, you need to adopt data-driven social media marketing if you want to maximize the success of your campaign.

Data-driven social media marketing will help you:

Identify the right audience on the right social media platform

Benchmarking your social media campaigns against your competitors

Reach out to the right influencers

Improve the effectiveness of your social media campaigns

Whether you are planning your next big campaign or keeping tabs on brand sentiment, Hootsuite Insights will allow you to make critical decisions with insights and adopt data-driven social media marketing.

About Hootsuite

With 18 million users, Hootsuite is the world’s leader in social media management. The tool provides a collaborative ecosystem and customer insights at scale to help people and businesses to get better at social media management. Click here to know more about Hootsuite.