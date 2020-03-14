Learn Everything You Need to Know About Digital Marketing at This Chicago Event

Even though the big digital marketing events take place on the East and West coast, the Midwest also has its share of conferences. The DigiMarCon Midwest 2020 is going to take place in Chicago on June 17th to 18th, 2020, to bring the latest digital marketing trends to the region.
If you want to learn and improve customer loyalty, lead generation, increase sales, or drive stronger consumer engagement, DigiMarCon will provide the venue.
According to event organizers, this year’s edition will feature everything you need to know about digital marketing. This includes digital strategy, mobile marketing and re-targeting, customer engagement, social media marketing, conversion rate optimization, search engine optimization and much more.
All of these topics will be taught with the latest innovative technologies and best practices so you can gain insights into emerging strategies from top experts and leaders in the digital marketing industry.
Register now by clicking the red button and you can save $300 off your pass.
More Contests
Image: DigiMarCon