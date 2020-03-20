Resources to Help Small Businesses Impacted by Coronavirus

Small businesses are being impacted due to coronavirus and precautions to protect against the effects of the COVID-19 disease. The disruption is rippling across the economy and affecting businesses of all sizes. But small businesses immediately felt the impact. Governments and large corporations are responding with programs and announcements.

This article contains a list of coronavirus resources and information vital to small businesses. New resources and links will be added as we gather additional information. Or leave a comment below with a suggestion to include.

Federal

15 Days to Slow the Spread – This is a general guideline for all Americans from the President.

CDC Coronavirus page has health information and updates.

CDC Environmental Cleaning and Disinfection. Guidance for physical small business locations, about disinfecting premises, desks, equipment, doors, keyboards, linens, personal protective equipment and vehicles.

IRS and Taxes

The IRS has extended the date to pay Federal income taxes to July 15, 2020. You must still file your return by April 15, 2020. But you can delay payment on up to $1 million in taxes for an extra 90 days. Read more.

SBA Disaster Loans

SBA COVID-19 Loan Resources. President Trump’s $50 billion stimulus plan includes making low-interest SBA coronavirus loans available immediately to small businesses. Loans can be up to $2 million and can be used to pay debts, payroll or other bills. The interest rate is 3.75%. The SBA’s page has information.

COVID-19 Scams

FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. The US Treasury Department warns about scams claiming to offer Covid-19 grants or stimulus payments in exchange for getting your personal information or asking you to pay a fee. You are urged to report scams to the FBI.

Resources By Industry

Retail and eCommerce

National Retail Federation Coronavirus Resources. The National Retail Federation has written a letter asking for Federal guidance. For example, some jurisdictions have limited access to warehouses and distribution centers, and deemed certain retail (such as pet stores) as not essential.

Amazon.com asked third party sellers, many of which are small businesses, not to send nonessential supplies to Amazon warehouses, so the online giant can prioritize deliveries of necessities. In effect until April 5. Read more.

eBay has been urged to clamp down on Coronavirus profiteering. Read more.

FindLaw list of state price gouging laws. Charging excessive prices (often defined as 10% to 15% higher than normal) for necessities during times of emergencies is considered price gouging and may violate state law.

Restaurants

Restaurant.org Coronavirus information. Restaurant.org has collected a large number of resources just for restaurant operators.

FDA FAQ page. For businesses that operate grocery or convenience stores, run restaurants or produce food, the Food and Drug Administration has guidance.

Trucking

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has suspended parts of the Hours of Service Rule that limits the consecutive hours drivers can operate a truck. This suspension applies to emergency deliveries. Learn more.

Real Estate

Landlords: some local jurisdictions are temporarily suspending eviction notices. At least one jurisdiction is considering adding small businesses under commercial leases to the eviction moratorium. Read more.

Construction

Construction Association page. This page of resources is for those in the construction industry.

Travel Issues

CDC Travel page. This page at the CDC contains travel advisories and advice for travelers.

Business conferences have been cancelled, in most cases at least into April, due to prohibitions against large gatherings. Some are converting to online events. Others plan to reschedule.

Gas Buddy. Gas Buddy, the gasoline price-tracking site, suggests that gas prices are low due to lower demand with fewer people driving. The site projects that prices will be at multi-decade lows for the better part of 2020, with the national average under $1.80 per gallon by May. This is a positive for those with fleets and entrepreneurs who drive for a living.

List of Travel website and airline information pages:

Business Continuity

OSHA Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19. This is comprehensive advice about the safety steps employers should take.

Sick leave and employees

Many businesses are choosing to have employees work at home if at all possible. Technology can help workers collaborate from their homes. If you must keep your work premises open:

Encourage employees not to come to work when they are sick.

Here are prevention tips for the workplace:

Selling during Coronavirus

If your business has slowed down due to the COVID-19 concerns, remember, every stop light eventually turns green.

One of these motivation apps can help you stay upbeat.

Use these 4 sales tips during the coronavirus situation.

Productivity during slow time

Slow times are good for initiatives you may not have the time for regularly and can get you prepared to take advantage of the inevitable upswing. Overhaul your IT systems, complete an inventory, write procedure manuals, implement a new software system, or outline a marketing campaign.

Review your disaster preparedness plan. Every situation is an opportunity to learn from and will make your response better next time.

Zoho is offering Remotely free through July 1, 2020. Zoho is also offering all of its Zoho apps for free for up to 20,000 small businesses for as long as three months to deal with the current situation.

List of remote access tools.

Microsoft is making its Teams video conferencing software available to businesses for free. Read more.

Facebook is offering $100 million in cash grants and ad credits for up to 30,000 small businesses. Details here.

TechSmith is offering free access and expanded usage of remote work tools. Apply here.

Intellifluence is offering any coronavirus-impacted small business (restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, lawn care, etc.) a free lifetime plan from Intellifluence, the influence marketing platform. Details here.

State and Local Health Departments

Below is a list of all health department pages with Coronavirus information for all states, District of Columbia and territories in the United States. Large cities and counties may also issue their own guidance, so be sure to check local websites if applicable to your situation.