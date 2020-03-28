Webinar Will Tackle Transitioning to a Work-From-Home Business Model

Small businesses conferences and events have been, for the most part, put on hold or cancelled as we all endure the disruption coronavirus has caused.
When things finally get back to normal — hopefully sooner than later — it’ll be great to connect and re-connect with others.
Until then, we still have a chance to connect with events like the one coming up on Wednesday, April 1.
That’s when Results Resourcing hosts a webinar called, Business Virtual – A Crash Course for Entrepreneurs.
And the topic of the webinar is very current: coronavirus and its impact on small businesses. Specifically, how are businesses adapting to the change and creating a work-from-home business model.
ResultsResourcing founder and CEO Elizabeth Ess will be joined by author Terri Maxwell to provide small businesses with a step-by-step guide to altering your business model to adapt to working from home, going from the “cube to the cloud” as they put it.
You’ll hear about how different types of work-from-home models, success strategies and systems that are easy to implement in a hurry, creating protocols, and getting results.
This free webinar from ResultsResourcing starts off at 12:30 p.m. (Eastern)/11:30 a.m. (Central).
