How Toast Can Help Your Restaurant

Many POS systems weren’t designed with restaurants in mind. Legacy POS systems can be bulky, slow, and confusing to operate. Toast is different.

Toast was created specifically for restaurants, so everything from the Android software to the intuitive user experience were carefully selected to give restaurants the best experience possible — and, in turn, delight restaurant guests.

Here are all the unique features that make Toast your restaurant’s best friend.

Software

Toast’s Android-based software is designed from the ground up for the restaurant industry, and no one else. It’s user friendly, which makes training new staff a breeze. Toast uses cloud based reporting that gives managers, owners, and operators access to reporting from anywhere.

Point of Sale

A point of sale platform powerful enough to run your entire restaurant. The Android-based software makes for a highly customizable experience capable of fitting any restaurant, and secure payment processing is a breeze, especially with offline mode capabilities.

Online Ordering & Delivery

Toast offers a modern online ordering system to capture guest orders on any device. Many third-party online ordering and delivery systems charge obscene commission amounts and updating your menu requires accessing the third-party website as well as your own. With Toast, you can update any menu, including your online ordering menu, instantly all on the same platform.

Menu Management

Easily update your menu based on stock instantly, all from one central system. Manage availability of items with countdowns, and automatically update your online menu when changes are made.

Loyalty

Bring your guests back in the door with a simple, integrated rewards program. Loyalty programs increase a customer’s lifetime value by 30% or more through increased visit frequency and spend per visit, so ensuring your loyalty program runs without a hitch is essential. Using an intuitive opt-in process, guests are able to provide you with their emails during payment to sign up for your loyalty program. From there, you are able to customize your program as much or as little as you want — include birthday coupons, anniversary discounts, or other promotional offers. Customers are able to track their loyalty progress online, eliminating the need for physical punch cards.

Gift Cards

Delight your guests with modern gift cards that fit their busy lives. Digital gift cards make it even easier for your guests to dine at your restaurant, and they can track their amount online as well.

Payroll & Team Management

Enable your HR staff to focus on people, not paperwork. Toast offers a robust team of payroll and HR professionals to do the dirty work for you. Have an employee dispute? Need to make a payroll adjustment on the fly? Toast can help. With tiered offerings, you can select the right options for your restaurant.

Inventory Tracking

Get the data you need to control costs and drive menu profitability. Decrease waste in your restaurant and increase your bottom line by understanding the value of the goods on your shelves. Compare actual and theoretical performance to analyze your food cost percentage,

Reporting and Analytics

Dig into performance metrics to access business insights you crave. See year over year sales data to accurately schedule staff, decide your hours, and monitor revenue expectations — all of which is accessible from anywhere you are.

Partner Integrations

Toast’s robust list of integration partners makes it even easier to manage your restaurant. From employee scheduling tools to talent management solutions, Toast has you covered.

Hardware

Toast’s commercial-grade hardware ensures you’re always running at restaurant speed, but is thoughtfully-designed to match your restaurant’s aesthetics. Point of sale terminals are available in three different size models, while Toast also has handheld devices, called ToastGo handhelds, as well as kitchen display systems to streamline ordering and back of house operations.

Here’s a deeper dive into each of the hardware options.

Terminals

A modern POS terminal that can handle the hustle and bustle of the restaurant. Durable enough to outlast spills and heat, yet sleek enough to match any restaurant aesthetic, Toast terminals are the whole package. Available in white or black in 10”, 15”, and 22” models.

ToastGo®

A fully integrated handheld POS that allows for server and guest ease. With an integrated EMV credit card reader and 40% longer battery life than iPad systems, your handheld will last through your restaurant’s rush. ToastGo fits in an apron pocket, weighs less than a pound, and is designed to be spill-proof and drop-resistant.

Kiosk

An intuitive self-service ordering platform for guests in your restaurant. Bust your lines and allow guests to order faster, as well as improve the productivity of your staff. Toast’s kiosk includes the ability to text guests when their order is ready, and a scanner integration for grab ‘n’ go items.

ToastTap™

A 3-in-1 NFC, EMV, & MSR enabled credit card reader, designed to make payment even easier. A customer can simply tap their credit card on the ToastTap, and voila! Payment processed. ToastTap also includes mobile pay, which allows guests to pay using only their phone.

Guest Facing Display

A display screen that puts your guests first. Simplify the checkout experience in your restaurant with an integrated credit card reader and a mountable guest facing display that allows for seamless transactions.

Kitchen Display System

Seamlessly connect your front of house and kitchen staff so they can deliver unforgettable meals. Eliminate the need for paper tickets that just cause chaos, streamline your back of house efficiency, and simplify the preparation and cooking process. Kitchen display systems can integrate with any and all Toast hardware.

Additional Accessories

From ticket printers to wall mounts, Toast has thought of everything. Customize your hardware package with additional accessories to make your restaurant run as smoothly as possible.

Other Offerings

Services

Running a restaurant is hard. That’s why we’re dedicated to supporting you every step of the way with a team committed to your success. From installation to troubleshooting, Toast is always there to assist you. Installs can be done remote or in-person, there’s someone available every hour of the day to help you with any questions you may have, and Toast has an online database with unlimited training available at the click of a button. Additionally, Toast has 0% interest, 36-month financing available.

Capital

Access to fast, flexible funding for any restaurant need. Toast Capital offers eligible Toast customers access to loans from $5,000 to $250,000, so you can take what you need to accomplish your goals. With restaurants receiving funding in as little as one business day, Toast Capital offers a painless way to achieve your objectives.

