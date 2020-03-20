Top Story: Zoho Announces Emergency Subscription Assistance

First some governments requiring many “non-essential” businesses to close their doors. Second many customers are staying away to avoid becoming ill.

The result can prove a real challenge to a small business’s bottom line. But don’t worry.

Zoho is here to do it’s part to help small businesses survive.

The software company is providing a emergency subscription assistance program to assist small businesses using its software at this difficult time.

Read about this and other important small business news updates in this week’s small business roundup below.

Small Business Coronavirus Updates

Zoho Launches a Small Business Emergency Subscription Assistance Program

Zoho is helping small businesses through hard times created by COVID-19 by letting customers use their apps for free. The Small Business Emergency Subscription Assistance Program (ESAP) is geared to 20,000 Zoho clients with 25 employees or less.

IRS Extends Tax Payment Deadline for Individuals and Businesses

The IRS announces a tax deadline extension of 90 days to July 15 interest and penalty-free to help individuals and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. As Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday in the briefing about the coronavirus, individual taxpayers and small businesses can delay paying their income taxes on as much as $1 million for up to 90 days.

New Forbes8 Digital Summit Was Held Today

Adapt and evolve. If there is any group of people that live by this credo, it is entrepreneurs. For example, just take a look at the Forbes8 Digital Summit. Coronavirus is responsible for the cancellation of hundreds of conferences. As a result, you need to adapt? Find alternative methods to bring speakers and attendees together.

Management

Should You Allow Employees to Nap at Work?

On the surface, sleeping at work might sound like a horrible idea. However, the idea of letting employees hit the reset button and return to their tasks more refreshed and productive could be a major benefit for businesses.

10 Ways You’re Sabotaging Your Own Productivity

Most of us are constantly looking for ways to boost our productivity. We’re willing to try new apps, new strategies, and new “life hacks” that we read on the internet the other day, all in the hopes that we can squeeze a few more tasks into our already-busy days. To be sure, these productivity tips are often effective.

Sexual Harassment Training Your Small Business Needs to Know in the #MeToo Era

As a surprise to no one, infamous movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of two sex crimes in late February. As a result, the case brought justice to many female accusers. And drew more attention to the #MeToo movement.

Management Books

Dare To Inspire Shares the Fire of Inspiration In Work and Life

Dare To Inspire Seems like everyone wants to provide affirmations, as way to inspire. Yet true inspiration requires a more systematic and organized effort to be sustainable. If you are looking for inspiration in your career or team, you should check out the book Dare To Inspire – Sustain The Fire of Inspiration In Work and Life.

Retail Trends

14 Ways You Can Transform Your In-Store Experience

As online and mobile shopping become ever more prevalent, many brick-and-mortar stores are seeking to offer a truly unique, stand-out experience in order to entice shoppers to make their purchase in-store, as well as ensure they stay satisfied and loyal.

Sales

4 Tips to Manage Sales During the Coronavirus Outbreak

One of the biggest business news stories in the world right now is the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s affecting all kinds of industries from travel to industry events to global supply chains.

Small Business News

Smart Devices Provide Plenty of Workplace Distractions

Many small business owners consider that mobile phones are productivity killers. If you also do the same, you’re right in your observation. According to a new survey from Truce Software, 34% of employees have 1-2 mobile apps set up to send alerts. And needless to say, constant mobile alerts can distract employees, affecting their performance.

New Snapchat Tool Lets You Create AR Ads for Your Business

Snapchat has announced the launch of a web-based Augmented Reality (AR) production tool to allow businesses to create AR lens. The tool, Lens Web Builder, by the photo and video messaging platform is presented to democratize AR advertising production. Snapchat has continued to open opportunities for business to leverage their brand to customers.

78% of Companies Signing Up for a New Individual Coverage HRA are Small Businesses

Small businesses account for some of the early adopters of the Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA) according to Take Command Health. With just two months since the start of the new employer-sponsored health insurance plan, 78% of the enrollees in the plan are small businesses.

EZ Texting Tries to Take Pain Out of SMS Messages for Business

Now small businesses can use a new landline service and iOS mobile app for texting. EZ Texting made the recent announcements that lets SMBs quickly convert their business phone numbers to send and receive texts with two-way messaging. The new app provides real time communication.

Despite Worries, Consumer Confidence Remains High, Money Anxiety Low

Even though the coronavirus is directly impacting the economy, consumer confidence remains high. This according to the February 2020 Money Anxiety Index. The index for February has gone down by 1.2 points to 40.9, indicating consumer resiliency.

Small Business Operations

5 Small Business Efficiency Secrets

Small businesses don’t have the luxury of waste. Without huge teams and unlimited budgets, business owners must make every minute, dollar, and hire count. Identifying inefficient processes and replacing them with better practices can help companies save money without sacrificing quality in the bargain.

Startup

Small Business Resources About Coronavirus

Small businesses are being impacted due to coronavirus and precautions to protect against the effects of the COVID-19 disease. The disruption is rippling across the economy and affecting businesses of all sizes. But small businesses immediately felt the impact. Governments and large corporations are responding with programs and announcements.

12 Effective Ways to Get People to Sign Up for Your Email List

Email has continually proven its value as a marketing strategy. However, in order to get full use out of the approach, you need to get people to sign up for your email list in the first place.

Taxes

24 Tax Scams to Watch Out For

The tax season can be a stressful period for businesses. This period is marked with pressures to file for returns by a deadline and it inadvertently provides good opportunities for scammers to strike. Scammers pounce on opportunities to steal your sensitive data, identity theft or trick you out of money by employing elaborate ruses using tax scams.

Technology Trends

10 Important Activities for Online Small Business Owners

Getting a brand new business off the ground requires a lot of work, creative problem solving, and strategy. It can also help to seek out expert advice from people who have been there before. If you’re thinking about starting a business or are in the early days of doing so, check out the valuable insights below from members of the online small business community.