How to Create an Unforgettable Unboxing Experience for Your Customers

Search for “Unboxing” on YouTube and you will get around 90 million results. Unboxing is a thing, and this, in turn, has made packaging your second product. So, consumers now see a memorable unboxing experience as valuable.

Are you looking to provide a great unboxing experience for your products? A new infographic by 2Flow titled, ‘How to Create a Memorable Unboxing Experience’ looks to answer how you can do that.

For small businesses with online commerce, this is a great way to really differentiate your brand from the drab brown boxes of some giant online retailers. This is because the box you send to your customers is the first touchpoint. And if you do it properly, it can be a strong selling point for repeat customers. To that point, don’t forget to be creative with your packaging.

What is an Unboxing Experience?

On social media, it is the act of capturing a new product being opened. And one of the reasons tens of millions of people watch YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook videos is to get informed about the product. If the packaging happens to be exceptional, the influencers unboxing the product will always mention it.

They are in great part responsible for making this trend very popular.

Beyond social media, the infographic says the purpose of a branded packaging is to, “Provide additional value for your customer as well as your business through the ability to create a memorable and shareable experience.”

As an online retailer, you have to make the first touchpoint with your customers one that is memorable.

Ecommerce and Unboxing

Consumer expectation is higher than ever. As more people see unboxing videos, they are starting to appreciate the value of quality packaging. This is not to say the drab brown box doesn’t have a place in eCommerce. Afterall Amazon has made its name with those boxes. And customers don’t expect much from that experience.

However, for brands who want to differentiate themselves, the unboxing experience matters greatly. And it continues making a return on investment long after the person has opened the package. Generally, customers don’t throw the boxes away and depending on where they are, they will continue to market your brand.

Quality Brand Packaging

The quality of a package says a lot about a brand. First of all, it delivers a good first impression. And this feeling elevates their impression of the product that is in the package. Hopefully, it is just as good or better.

Good packaging is also a great marketing tool. You are adding value to your customers by giving them something they weren’t expecting. The infographic goes on to say 52% of consumers are likely to make repeat purchases if they get premium packaging from an online retailer. And this good experience leads to increased referrals.

These customers recommend their experience to their friends and family, usually through social media. And with 4 in 10 consumers sharing an image of a delivery, the impact goes a long way to increase brand visibility.

If you are looking to deliver that great experience it starts with branded boxes, unique packaging material, and a well thought out product presentation. You can end by providing free samples of your other products. If offering a sample is not be possible, you can provide a discount for the next purchase or a generic item that might go well with the product. Additionally, you can place a customized sentiment to your customer.

All of this will combine to create a story your customers will remember. And creating a story or telling your story through your packaging is a sure-fire way to make it more memorable.

Creating a Story

What exactly are you doing by providing an experience your customer will remember when the unbox their deliver? You are creating a story. The quote from Jonathan Ive, Chief Desing Officer of Apple, in the infographic says it all.

Ive goes on to say, “Steve (Jobs) and I spend a lot of time on the packaging… I love the process of unpacking something. You design a ritual of unpacking to make the product feels special. Packaging can be theater; it can create a story.”

Take a look at the infographic below for more.