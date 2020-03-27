A new simple plug-n-play mobile app is making video email accessible for digital face to face communication. vidREACH Individual focuses on personalized video email for small businesses. It also lets users take advantage of this kind of marketing through their mobile devices.

Small Business Trends contacted Sean Gordon, CEO of vidREACH, to find out more about why this new tool matters to SMB’s

Video Email Marketing App

“vidREACH is a video email and sales tool helping businesses engage prospects, bring in more leads and close more deals,” he writes. “The goal is to help small businesses reach their full potential.”

Personal Message

Another benefit is there’s no lag in getting your message out in a personal way.

“This is a quick and easy solution that helps small businesses rehumanize tech-driven communication with video via email or text. Video provides real-time communication to customers, employees, or prospects. It helps small businesses differentiate themselves, no matter what space they operate in.”

There are a variety of interesting features like unlimited video emails and templates that are available. Small businesses will find integration with salesforce, Outlook and Gmail handy. There’s also useful engagement analytics available on important metrics like clicks and opens. Having metrics at your fingertips is always a great way of finding out what works and what doesn’t.

Tech Wizard

You don’t need to be a tech wizard to use this tool or have one on staff to get it up and running either.

“We developed the vidREACH Individual to be used anytime, anywhere, on any device. The process is easy and intuitive regardless of a user’s level of tech experience,” Gordon says.

“If you can hit ‘record’, you can use vidREACH.”

This is another example where tech meets a more personalized approach. Video has always been informative and engaging. vidREACH Individual streamlines the process and puts it in the palm of a businesses’ hand.

A Face on Communications

With COVID 19 raging around the planet, this tool puts a face on your communications when you can’t be there. Or even when you’re on the go.

“Video helps you get face-to-face, boosts engagement, differentiates you from the competition, and personalizes your communication on all levels. It helps you stay relevant and personal when you can’t be face-to-face with your audience.”

There is also an individual license with no contracts and a screen capture feature. Customer service is another big strong suit since this tool offers unlimited one-on-one support. There is also a free 14-day trial.

Small Businesses can find out more about vidREACH Individual by visiting here.

The mobile applications are also available from the Google play store and the Apple app store.