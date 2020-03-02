Vimeo Create is a New AI-powered Suite Geared to SMBs

Vimeo’s new suite of video tools geared toward small businesses harnesses the power of AI for less than your monthly internet fee. Vimeo Create is available across iOS, Android mobile apps and the web so SMBs can focus on high impact social videos.

Vimeo Create Launch

Small Business Trends contacted Mark Kornfilt, Vimeo’s CTO/CPO. He highlighted some of the big advantages here. Like the fact there’s no steep learning curve.

“Vimeo is launching a simple short-form video creation tool that requires no training and costs under $25 per month. Together with the rest of Vimeo’s tools, it starts unlocking video for small businesses,” he writes.

Powerful AI Engine

“We’ve combined templates, stock footage, great audio tracks, a simple user interface and a powerful AI engine.”

With the Vimeo Create launch, small businesses can pick from expertly designed templates or start from scratch using unique footage and storyboards. The new tool is integrated with Vimeo’s existing suite tools. That way every video can be optimized for each social media platform. You can also measure results.

Tackling both mobile and social media means small business can get to where prospects are. In fact, Statista reports that 30% of the 18-34 year old age group are interested in buying through social media.

Effective Marketing

Retail e commerce sales are set to surpass 6.5 trillion U.S. dollars by 2023. Add to that the fact video is part of any effective marketing strategy. And it’s easy to see why Vimeo Create is impressive.

There are some key benefits to it. These include:

A variety of calls to action, text captions, layouts, logos and fonts that are customizable so you can take control of your branding.

The ability to tailor make videos for every format and ratio like square, vertical and horizontal. That way you’ll have something that works on every social media platform and mobile device.

There is also a stock library that has millions of HD video clips, licensed music and photos to choose from.

Research

Vimeo has also done some research highlighting the barriers to creating videos. The 2020 SMB Video Report reports that over half of SMBs used video last year. But only 22% said they were using enough of it. Cost, time needed and difficulty were named as the biggest barriers.

Anjali Sud, CEO, Vimeo, highlighted how Vimeo Create takes those issues on.

“Businesses need an online video strategy to reach their customers,” she said in a company release. “But the research is clear: small business owners and entrepreneurs don’t have the tools, time or budgets to make videos at the volume and quality needed to compete. Vimeo Create levels the playing field. It’s a radically simple tool that shortens the distance from idea to execution, so more businesses can have a successful video strategy.”

Free Trial

Vimeo Create has been integrated into Vimeo Pro. To start a free trial of this new suite of tools, visit here.

Vimeo is a professional video platform and community. The company is headquartered in New York City and has over 150 million members in more than 150 countries.