Want to Increase Your Small Business Knowledge? Here are 10 Expert Tips

There are some business lessons that you need to learn through experience. However, there are some things you can learn by paying attention to experts in your field or utilizing data and tools that are available to your business. Read on for some of the top lessons you should take from industry experts and other members of the online small business community.

Learn from Top Marketing Mavens

Throughout the month, 30 Days of Marketing Mavens will be sharing interviews with experts to reveal some of their top marketing tips and tricks. Small Business Trends’ own Anita Campbell is honored to be included. You can see her interview plus insights from other marketing experts here.

Follow Search Marketing Influencers

If you want to gain industry influence, you need to learn from the best. SEO is constantly changing, so following a well rounded list of experts can help you constantly stay on top of the trends and processes that are necessary for success. See some of those top influencers in this TopRank Marketing post by Lane Ellis.

Learn the Basic Business Realities

While it’s certainly valuable to learn from experts, influencers, and data, there are certain lessons you’ll need to come by on your own. In this Startup Professionals Musings post, Martin Zwilling shares some of the things business owners have to learn through experience. To see commentary on the post, head over to the BizSugar community.

Visualize Data with the Google Data Studio

When it comes to collecting Data, Google can be one of your most valuable resources. In fact, Google can also help you visualize the data you collect so it makes more sense for your operations. Learn more about the Google Data Studio in this Content Marketing Institute post by Fatmir Hyseni.

Use Chrome Extensions for SEO

The tech tools you use can also go a long way toward equipping your team with the knowledge they need to market your business effectively. More specifically, there are several Chrome extensions available to provide valuable SEO insights. Neil Patel shares 13 free ones in this post.

Find the Right Websites to Hire Dependable Freelancers

If you want to grow your team but can’t hire full-time staff, freelancers can help you fill in some of the gaps around your operations. But you need a reliable place to look for these freelancers if you’re going to find them efficiently. In this Process Street post, Thom James Carter lists some of the best websites for this purpose.

Solve Pain Points with Customer Video Interaction

For businesses to effectively market and create solutions that are useful for customers, you need to fully understand what problems you’re trying to solve. Grasping customers pain points can be tricky without the right tools, but customer video interaction may help to bridge that gap. Learn more in this Right Mix Marketing post by Ben Tejes.

Learn How Guy Kawasaki Fuels a Successful Podcast with Content

Constantly finding effective content for a blog or podcast can be a challenge. But Guy Kawasaki has managed to do it for years. In this Blogging Brute post, Mike Allton interviews him to share valuable insights with other content creators. And BizSugar members offered thoughts on the interview here.

Improve Quality Ratings with Google’s Guidelines

If you want to improve your SEO, it’s essential to follow guidelines that come straight from Google. The search giant recently unveiled some quality rater guidelines that may impact small businesses. See some takeaways in this Target Marketing post by Phil Frost.

Let Data Drive the Creation of Your Marketing Creative

If you want your marketing creative to be truly relevant to your audience, you might let insights from your customers drive those decisions. The data you collect can play an integral role throughout the development of your materials. Get more insights in this UpCity post by Trevor Anderson.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.