Need an Assistant? Try Work Better Now

As your business grows, you may have more tasks on your plate than you can reasonably handle on your own. In some cases, a virtual assistant could be key to taking your business to the next level.

If you think your small business could benefit from a virtual assistant, the next step is finding one. That’s where Work Better Now comes in.

The service is dedicated to helping small businesses decide if a VA is right for them and then connecting them with the most relevant candidates. Here’s more information about the company and its offerings so you can decide if it’s a good fit.

What is Work Better Now?

Work Better Now focuses just on helping businesses find full-time personal assistants that are dedicated to serving their operations. These VAs work 40 hours per week for $1,600 each month.

Co-founder and CEO Andrew Cohen said in an email interview with Small Business Trends, “We don’t offer part-time assistants because the true value from an assistant comes from having an assistant that knows you and continues to build on processes specific to you and your business. We never want a client to feel in competition with another company for their VA or that they may not be available when you need them.”

What Services Do They Offer?

Since Work Better Now focuses on helping businesses find full-time assistants, that is the only service they provide. However, there’s some flexibility in how companies can make the most of their full-time VA. For example, some businesses have their VAs split time between multiple team members, while others have them tackle only one process.

Cohen adds, “Our VAs are used by our clients in many different ways. While most clients use their VA in more of a personal assistant capacity, some use WBN VAs for more “regular roles”. For example, one client employs three WBN VAs to research and build lists of prospects and reach out to them according to a playbook.”

The process starts with a 15-minute consult, where the Work Better Now team helps you determine whether or not a VA is right for you. Some companies aren’t well suited for VAs because they don’t have enough tasks to delegate or they need someone in their actual office. During this meeting, they’ll also discuss your needs to help you identify the right candidates. From there, they line up candidates for you to interview, and you can choose the one who’s the best fit.

What Sets Work Better Now Apart?

Work Better Now certainly isn’t the only option for finding personal assistants. But Cohen says that quality and cost savings set them apart. At a cost of $1,600 a month for full-time help, the company’s VAs are based in Central and South America. They are no more than two time zones away from their clients and fluent in English. And the hiring process means companies get help that’s tailored to the needs of their specific business.

Cohen says, “What also really separates us from other VA companies is our interview and onboarding process. We first help prospective clients determine if a virtual assistant is a good fit for their company on a 15-minute call. If it is decided that there is a good fit, we screen Work Better Now VA candidates based on each individual client’s needs. The client participates in an in-depth interview of 2-3 assistants and then picks one. Funnily, most prospective clients often have a hard time deciding between equally strong candidates.”

What Can a Virtual Assistant Do for Your Small Business?

Do you still remain on the fence about whether or not your company could benefit from a virtual assistant? Consider how you spend your time and how you’d like to spend it.

Cohen says, “Business owners and key employees need to focus their time on high-value activities such as business development, spending time with employees and client work. They should not be doing administrative tasks such as managing their calendar, travel plans or posting social media. The same could be said for personal tasks such as scheduling doctor appointments for family members.”

Of course, not every business needs a VA. Some need in-person help. Others don’t possess enough work or the desire to delegate.

Do you posses additional tasks that can be done remotely? Then a VA might prove a good fit. For example, a VA can help with scheduling, social media posts, data entry, or a combination of tasks. Basically, choose tasks that don’t require your unique vision. Or think about jobs that don’t require skills of a high level.