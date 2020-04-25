Tips for Marketing, Finding Funding, and Working from Home During Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has already made a significant impact on small businesses across nearly every industry. Since members of the online small business community have already had to shift parts of their operations, they’re learning how to adapt and sharing some valuable insights. Learn about what you may need to shift in your marketing, finances, and productivity below.

Use This Time to Build Community

Even if the current pandemic has you struggling to make sales, you can still support your business by communicating with customers and creating a sense of community around your business. In this Marketing Land post, Wendy Almeida shares stories from marketers who are doing just that.

Adapt Your Marketing During Coronavirus

Your marketing strategy probably looks a bit different today than it did a few months ago. If you’re still struggling to make sense of the coronavirus and its impact on your business, check out this post by Neil Patel that outlines some of the most important marketing shifts you’ll need to make.

Learn the Art of the Virtual Pitch

Today, businesses and sales professionals aren’t able to visit clients and prospects in person to make a pitch. That means you need to master the art of the pitch in a virtual setting. Check out this Target Marketing post by Rum Ekhtiar for some valuable tips.

Extend Your Brand Using Free Groups

Your business may not have a ton of extra money to work with these days. But you can still market using free online resources like groups. Janice Wald of Mostly Blogging shares 31 such groups in this post. And the BizSugar community weighed in here.

Compare Different SMB Financing Options

Whether you’re just starting up or struggling to keep your business afloat, financing may be able to help. However, there are several different options available. So you need to determine which one is the best fit for your situation, In this Smallbiztechnology.com post, Ramon Ray dives into a couple of them.

Use a Paycheck Protection Program Checklist

The SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program is designed to help small businesses that are currently struggling to pay employees due to the coronavirus pandemic. If you plan on applying for the program, the checklist in this CorpNet post by Phil Akalp can help you get organized.

Focus on Important Areas of SEO

The way you optimize your website for search engines may look slightly different during a pandemic. If you want to increase organic traffic right now, this Search Engine Journal post by Lemuel Park includes some areas of SEO that can make an impact on your business during the COVID-19 crisis.

Improve Your Ability to Work from Home with Social Media

Many small business owners and teams have been working from home for weeks now. So you probably have the basic communication channels like Slack and Zoom covered. But social media also has its place among teleworkers. In this Social Media HQ post, Christian Zilles goes over the top options.

Support Your Remote Team with the Right Services

If you want your business to function as efficiently during this time as it did beforehand, you need tools to support your remote workers. In this SMB CEO post, Ivan Widjaya lists several areas where you may need help to keep your team members productive and secure.

Zoom Like a Pro

Virtual meetings are occurring daily for small business teams throughout the country. If you’re new to Zoom or other video conferencing platforms, this post by Lisa Sicard of Inspire to Thrive can help you Zoom like a pro. BizSugar members also discussed the post here.

