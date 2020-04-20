How to Counter the Anxiety That You Feel Right Now

As a result of the coronavirus epidemic, the only thing that is on most people’s minds is their isolation and the sinking economy. This brings an anxiety which gets people feeling increasingly ungrounded. There is a growing need to counter these feelings that uncertainty triggers the longer the current “shelter in place” lasts.

On the Small Business Radio Show this week, Margie Warrell draws on her background in Fortune 500 business, coaching and psychology to embolden people to lead themselves and others to better outcomes. She practices what she preaches; Margie is an adventurer who has traveled from the wilds of Papua New Guinea to the Sahara Desert, stayed in Palestinian refugee camps, hiked the Inca trail and Himalayas, swam with piranhas in the Amazon and, perhaps bravest of all, cycled through Beijing. Her most recent book is “You’ve Got This! The Life-Changing Power of Trusting Yourself”

Counter Anxiety

In the interview, Margie discusses small micro-practices that can immediately be applied to harness stress and boost stamina, confidence and resilience. She says it’s natural to be anxious during these times and you should stop blaming yourself for things you can’t control. Margie adds that “We get stuck in our wheelchair of our own making- focusing on what we can’t do.”

Margie suggests that all of us we focus on the doors that are opening instead of closing; “be disciplined about where we put our focus- not on what is threatening us since it will cripple you to take the best actions. Fear spreads faster than any virus. “

She believes this is a time to connect with your core values and the things that matter the most to you. Be intentional about your daily rituals; exercise and eating right can make you feel better. Margie points out that there are always opportunities in adversities; “take the time during this pause to focus on things that you never get an opportunity to do.”

Men and women face different challenges during this pandemic. Margie thinks that women need to work on “closing the ‘gender confidence gap’ to reframe their power and get off their own back”. Alternatively, there is an impact of toxic masculinity on well being for men. Margie believes that men traditionally don’t want to show weakness and also have weaker social connections; they don’t know how to ask for help. Margie suggest they embrace their vulnerability and let people know they are struggling which will strengthen their relationship with them.

