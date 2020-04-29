Dickey's Barbeque Pit is Helping the Community Amid COVID-19 Struggles

Like so many restaurants, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Rancho Mirage is currently struggling due to the COVID-19 outbreak. But the independently owned franchise is trying to find ways to stay afloat while also providing real value to customers in need.

What the Business Does

Runs a barbecue restaurant… and more.

Franchise owner Lisa Weaver told Small Business Trends, “We sell Texas BbQ with free delivery, curbside pickup and take out. We are currently also selling toilet paper, paper towel, water, gloves, wipes.”

Business Niche

Giving back to the community during a time of need.

Weaver explains, “We are currently giving away free meals to anyone who is in need. We are also going to volunteer for Meals on Wheels.”

She added, “This is all new. We want to stay in business, help the community and most importantly keep our employees employed.”

How the Business Got Started

As an escape from corporate America.

Weaver says she was looking from an escape from her former career. So she bought a franchise.

Biggest Win

Being part of a local event.

Weaver says, “The summer was rough. Partnering with the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce for the Taste of Summer saved us.”

Biggest Risk

Putting the community above their own needs amid Covid-19 struggles.

Weaver explains, “Currently giving away food when our sales are down 90 percent is a big risk. I also feel we need to help each other.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Covering bills and supporting those in need.

Weaver adds, “Currently I would use it to pay my lease, utilities, employees full time and give away as much food as people need.”

Favorite Team Lunch

Half the menu.

Weaver specifies that they love, “Beef brisket, pulled pork, cole slaw, barbecue beans, macaroni and cheese.”

Favorite Quote

“If you think you can do a thing or think you can’t do a thing, you’re right.” -Henry Ford.

