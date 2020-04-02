14 Ways to Get More Eyes on Your Job Postings



As an employer, you’re constantly on the lookout for the best potential candidates to join your team. However, it can be tough for your organization’s message to stand out in an endless sea of job postings. To help you more effectively showcase your open positions, we asked a panel of Young Entrepreneur Council members the following question:

“What is one way you can make job postings more visible online? How does this approach help?”

Here’s what YEC community members had to say:

How to Advertise a Job

1. Ask Your Network to Amplify Your Search

“Our most successful hires have come from direct referrals or recommendations from friends or our employees. This method will not only give your listing additional exposure, but it will also bring your good inbounds. Ask your trusted friends and employees to share your listing on their social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter) or with people they think are a good fit for the role and company.” ~ Jaryd Hermann, WECAST INC

2. Post on LinkedIn

“LinkedIn is a great platform to post job listings. You can post your job and then share the links in specific groups of job seekers as well as discussion threads. You can also pay a small monthly fee to be a part of Recruiter Lite to contact the best candidates for your business!” ~ Diego Orjuela, Cables & Sensors

3. Have Company Leaders Share From Their Personal Accounts

“People connect with people. People choose to work for people. The biggest way you can leverage your job posting is not by unique ways to market through your company pages, but to have your most public or respected leaders do the posting for you as well. I often post the job postings myself, tag other leaders I know and respect, ask my senior leaders to share and tag others they know. Six degrees.” ~ Codie Sanchez, Cresco Capital Partners

4. Directly Reach Out to People Whose Work You Know

“When I’m in need of great talent, I usually reach out to the people behind projects that I know are good. For example developers from great apps. You already know their work and the conversation usually goes very smoothly. There is always an email or LinkedIn profile to be found and when I don’t have an idea where to start looking, Product Hunt is a great start.” ~ Joey Bertschler, bitgrit

5. Tailor the Post to the Platform

“Write your job posting, then configure the posting and format it for different platforms. If you have designers on staff with animation or infographic capabilities, consider tailoring the posting to the platform you are posting to, then post to multiple platforms. Why not on Instagram or Twitter? Your network may have referrals that are better than applicants in the traditional channels.” ~ Matthew Capala, Alphametic

6. Include All Possible Variations of Your Keywords

“When you hire for a new role in your company, remember that the same position can have a different variation of names. Make sure to include all the possible variations to your keywords to maximize your chances to show up in job seeker searches. If you need a person who speaks Spanish for example, you can include a version in Spanish.” ~ Kevin Leyes, Team Leyes

7. Be Everywhere Your Competitors Are Posting

“If you have already utilized your platforms to announce your job openings, then that’s awesome. Now look for the sites where your competitors are posting. Your best candidate could be clicking on the apply button when they should be considering yours first. Let them know you are hiring, and tell them that your brand matches their ambition more than anyone else in the market.” ~ Maria Thimothy, OneIMS

8. Use Social Media Stories

“The Stories feature on Facebook and Instagram have become immensely popular. You can engage with your audience and boost your brand image by creating short and engaging Stories. Since Stories last a short while, it can compel people to sign up almost immediately. You can link your site to a Story and get applications on your website.” ~ Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

9. Add Video Content

“Sharing a short video about your business can significantly boost your job posting’s engagement and visibility. It will stand out from other postings and will also make your brand more memorable. You’ll engage more users and will be more likely to find the best candidate for the job.” ~ Blair Williams, MemberPress

10. Share Your Careers Page

“When we are hiring, we share our careers page on our various social media accounts. We believe that by attracting people to our job listings, we can get a better grasp on the applications and hiring process while still making our posts visible to countless people.” ~ John Turner, SeedProd LLC

11. Allocate a Budget for Sponsored Ads

“Sponsored ads may seem like a simple solution, but they are effective. Screen your job boards and decide which ones have fair rates to display your listings automatically for qualified candidates. This spreads awareness and will expose you to more applicants. In addition, you build a better relationship with the job board in question.” ~ Riccardo Conte, Virtus Flow

12. Claim Your Company Page on Recruiting Sites

“Building your company profile pages on Glassdoor, Indeed and ZipRecruiter means you can control your image and branding. Indeed will let you claim your page easily. While some steps are as simple as adding a logo and mission statement, others include responding to former employee reviews. This allows you to address concerns proactively and make your company appealing to potential applicants.” ~ Duran Inci, Optimum7

13. Use Reputable Job Boards

“If you want to make your job more visible, try using a reputable premium job board. In many cases, sites that allow people to post jobs for free with little to no pay see a surge in posts and your listing will quickly get buried. Working with a reputable board ensures that your post will stay visible for longer, thus improving your chances at finding a suitable candidate.” ~ Chris Christoff, MonsterInsights

14. Continuously Update Your Content