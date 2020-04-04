How to Navigate Business Uncertainty and Keep Your Business Running

Businesses are currently in the thick of navigating changes related to COVID-19. Making the right adjustments can be tricky, but there are plenty of lessons you can learn from members of the online small business community. Get those tips and others for keeping your business going below.

Find the Coronavirus Relief Your Business Needs

So many small businesses have been impacted by COVID-19. But there are some relief and aid programs available to help. If you’re struggling, read this CorpNet post by Nellie Akalp to see what resources may be available to help.

Learn How to Market in Times of Uncertainty

Marketing during uncertain times can be tricky. It’s scary for businesses and consumers alike, so you may need to change up your regular marketing efforts. In this Social Media Examiner post, Lisa D. Jenkins rounds up tips from some top marketing efforts to help you through this time.

Pause Your Business in Search Results

Even during uncertain times, customers are likely to turn to Google when they’re looking for local or online businesses. If your company has ceased operations temporarily, you may want to “pause” your listing on the search engine. This Search Engine Journal post by Matt Southern goes over Google’s guidance.

How to Make the Most of Cancelled Events

Lots of businesses have recently had to deal with cancelled events due to COVID-19. And there are plenty of other uncontrollable instances that could lead to cancellations during other times as well. When these things happen, you need to know what to do next. Kathleen Gratehouse elaborates in this Marketing Land post.

Build a Tik Tok Marketing Strategy for Your Business

Tik Tok is the hot new social platform of the day. If you’re feeling a bit lost about how to make the most of it for your business, this Creative Boost post by Anat Morderer may help. BizSugar members also weighed in on the post here.

Write with Confidence

Whether you’re crafting blog posts, emails, social media content, or client proposals, writing is often an important part of running a business. So how can you gain confidence in your skills? In this Blogging Brute post, Mike Allton shares an interview that includes tons of insights on this topic.

Manage Funding from Those Close to You

Lots of new business owners get funding for their ventures from friends and family. While this can be helpful, it can also lead to complications. If you want to make the most of this funding without creating issues, check out this Startup Professionals Musings post by Martin Zwilling.

Measure Campaign Success with Email Marketing Metrics

Email marketing can be an effective tactic no matter what situation you find your business in. If you want to make the most of your efforts, you need to know what metrics to measure. This GetResponse post by Michal Leszczynski includes some of the most important metrics to look out for.

Become a Better Boss by Getting More Sleep

Want to be a better leader to your small business team? The answer may lie in simply taking better care of yourself. That includes getting enough sleep. Learn more about this important aspect of leadership in this Smallbiztechnology.com post by Matt Shealy.

Learn from Other Business Owners

There are plenty of things right now that businesses cannot control. But there are observations and lessons that can be gleaned from this time. In this post, Rachel Strella of Strella Social Media shares some of her top takeaways. And the BizSugar community offered additional commentary here.

