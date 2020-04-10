In the Headlines: Keeping Your Small Business Healthy Despite COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic is now an accepted part of our lives. For small business owners, it means adapting to the new conditions while running their companies. And this is what this week’s roundup examines.

Whether it is public or private organizations, they are looking for solutions to deal with the pandemic. It starts by being able to deal with the anxiety and stress COVID-19 is causing.

Adjusting to the current state of affairs as the new normal until things get better is one way to deal with the mental stress. Another way is to find mental health resources and take advantage of the solutions available to you.

Do you know “How to Talk to Your Employees About Coronavirus?” This is a timely question another of the articles in the roundup asks. As a business owner talking to your employees about the coronavirus openly and honestly is a great way to deal with the challenges it presents. By addressing everything from the health issues to benefits enrollment and employment, you can put to rest any anxiety they are feeling.

The rest of the roundup includes articles on guides to the CARES Act’s Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans, using social media during the pandemic, how to keep your business running and more.

Employment

How to Lower Anxiety and Stress for You, Employees During Pandemic

Calling what the coronavirus has done to our way of life a disruption is a gross understatement. For small business owners who feel responsible for their own families as well as those of their employees, the anxiety and stress they feel are palpable. Add the quarantine taking place across the country to the mix, and both those and other mental issues can get worse.

How to Let Good Employees Go with Compassion

Letting good employees go is always difficult for small business owners. There can be a number of reasons, not just economic. Deb Boelkes is the author of Heartfelt Leadership: How to Capture the Top Spot and Keep on Soaring. She’s an entrepreneur whose background includes over 25 years in Fortune 150 high-tech firms.

How to Talk to Your Employees About Coronavirus

Nearly every small business has been impacted in some way by the coronavirus pandemic. And many of their employees are seeing the effects as well. Communicating with employees throughout this uncertain time is essential. But small business owners who have never had to navigate a situation like this before may be left wondering what to say.

Handmade Business

Etsy Launches #StandWithSmall Campaign to Help Sellers Through Coronavirus Pandemic

The launch of ‘StaEtsy’s nd With Small’ campaign is addressing a segment responsible for 44% of the economic activity in the U.S., small businesses. The campaign is supporting 2.7 million sellers on Etsy, as the coronavirus makes its way across the country and the world.

Small Business News

Your Guide to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan

Media headlines hint trouble with relief monies promised to small businesses. Those funds seem to be quickly running dry. But entrepreneurs hope to see lawmakers approve $250 million in additional support. The money funds the CARES Act’s Payroll Protection Program (PPP).

Only 30% of Small Businesses Have an SEO Strategy

It is 2020, and the fact that only 30% of small businesses have a search engine optimization (SEO) strategy is somewhat troubling. Why, because SEO optimization is key to making your digital presence relevant to your audience. The data on the latest SEO strategy trends comes from a new report from The Manifest titled, “Top 5 SEO Strategies for Small Business in 2020.

Small Business Owners Vent Frustrations Over COVID-19 Stimulus Red Tape

The Main Street Alliance hosted a press call and Q&A for small business owners on COVID-19 grants and loans programs recently. Small business panelists shared their frustration about the difficulties they had navigating through the bureaucracy. The Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) are included in the CARES Act.

When you significantly limit the movement of people, commerce becomes that much harder. The new partnership between Kabbage and Facebook wants to give a boost to this commerce by helping local small businesses generate more revenue during the COVID-19 crisis.

78% of Marketers Want to Work with Micro-Influencers

78% of marketers say they want to work with micro-influencers in 2020. This was a key finding of Linqia’s fourth annual State of Influencer Marketing Report. 2020 State of Influencer Marketing Report The report confirmed that influencer marketing is a continuing marketing trend, with 40% of marketers saying they are running six or more influencer marketing campaigns.

35% of Customers Will Pay by Text Message but Only 4% of Small Businesses Offer Option

Customers are increasingly adopting the SMS payment method. So if you want to delight your customers, you should start accepting payments by text messages. According to the latest study from Weave, 35% of customers want to pay by text messages. However, only 4% of small businesses are having this payment option. Small businesses strive to improve customer relationships.

Mark Cuban Talks COVID-19 and the American 2.0 Reset

LinkedIn Editor in Chief Daniel Roth hosted a live one on one with Mark Cuban recently. They talked about Mark’s thoughts about COVID-19. They also discussed the effects on small businesses. These companies feel the impact of the crisis right now. And that impact continues going forward. Cuban answered a variety of questions from business owners and others.

FAQ: Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans for Small Businesses

Are you located in the United States? Do you own a small business or are you self-employed, a freelancer, or independent contractor? If so, pay close attention to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Think of it as a unique small business forgivable loan program. It provides valuable relief during the coronavirus situation.

CorpNet Helps Businesses File for Coronavirus Relief

A company known for helping entrepreneurs incorporate is assisting them to file for federal COVID-19 relief loans. The Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) are included in the federal $2 trillion CARES Act. They are designed to help small businesses.

Social Media

How and Why to Use Social Media for Marketing During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak has holed up a huge chunk of the global population in their homes. What does this mean for the billions of economic engines scattered around the world? How are businesses to sustain themselves? If these questions are haunting you, you’re not the only one. Fortunately, this problem has a solution: Social media marketing.

Startup

Where to Find Virtual Backgrounds for Your Video Calls

With so many small business owners and their employees currently working from home, many are using video chat services like Skype and Zoom to stay in touch. Many of these users may want to hide their boring or messy homes or offices when they’re on calls. So there’s an increased demand for virtual backgrounds.

How to Build a Strong Small Business Sales Team

Sometimes the best way to win over a customer is to tell them no. Sounds counterintuitive, but bear with me. One of my biggest sales pitches ever was to a large bank in Latin America. There was a huge investment on the line, so it was nerve-wracking when my team kept saying no to a lot of the bank’s requests.

Senator Marco Rubio Discusses Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business

With so many small businesses closed, one of major lifelines that company owners are counting on during the coronavirus pandemic is the $349B forgivable loans that the Federal government approved in the form of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Are You a Small Business Owner by Accident?

Many entrepreneurs become small business owners by accident. I never wanted to have my own company. When I graduated from college, I wanted to be president of IBM. But then I got tired of my boss. He kept promoting incompetent people over me. As a result, I struck out on my own. But I failed to understand the kind of journey I was really starting.

How to Navigate Business Uncertainty and Keep Your Business Running

Businesses are currently in the thick of navigating changes related to COVID-19. Making the right adjustments can be tricky, but there are plenty of lessons you can learn from members of the online small business community. Get those tips and others for keeping your business going below. Find the Coronavirus Relief Your Business Needs So many small businesses have been impacted by COVID-19.