Learn How Technology Impacts your Business at this LA Event

TECHSPO Los Angeles 2020 is taking place from June 10-11 and so far, it hasn’t been canceled. But it is important to note things are subject to change because of COVID-19.

If, however, things go as planned, TECHSPO Los Angeles is going to showcase the next generation of advances in technology and innovation.

The two-day event will bring developers, brands, marketers, technology providers, designers, innovators and evangelists together Internet, Mobile, AdTech, MarTech and SaaS Technology, together.

According to the organizers, attendees will learn how these evolving technologies will impact your business for greater growth.

Previous attendees include everyone from Apple to Google, Amazon, Ikea, McDonald’s, Nike, Walmart and many of the leading brands in the world across a range of industries.

You will learn from educators, students, investors, senior marketers and branders, digital executives and professionals. Thought leaders and other professionals operating in the broad technology industry will also share their insight.

